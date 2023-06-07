Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Inside Argentine's luxurious $9 million Miami apartment with car lift

Lionel Messi's potential move to Inter Miami and his rumoured purchase of a lavish Florida apartment suggest that he is considering a future in Miami's lifestyle.

Legendary forward Lionel Messi's club future remains one of football's hottest discussions. Recent reports have claimed that the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, who is a free agent now, has decided to join MLS side Inter Miami and a Barcelona return is said to be off the cards. We take a look at the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's luxurious $9 million apartment in Miami where he and his family could be staying if he decides to move to Major League Soccer.

The luxurious suite also includes huge living spaces with high ceilings and a modern interior decor.

The apartment has stunning views of the beach and includes a nice sit-out for people to relax and enjoy the sunset. Also read: Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: What transpired between club and legend's father revealed

The building boasts three car lifts allowing residents to park their vehicle on the same floor as their suite.

The apartment is located on the beautiful beachfront in Miami, USA and has a stunning view from the top floor.

The apartment also offers plenty of amenities, including a huge private pool area and the famous Japanese onsen

Messi's apartment also is equipped with modern design and a very spacious living room that includes all the latest fashion trends

The Luxury apartment also has a fantastic-looking dining area which includes all the modern-day amenities

The stunning Florida apartment includes exquisite furniture and a captivating aesthetic which is pleasing to the eye. Also read: Al-Ittihad's Benzema lauds 'friend' Ronaldo's presence in Saudi Arabia; hopes to replicate heroics in Europe

Although an official confirmation is not out on Messi's future club decision, a move to Inter Miami will see the David Beckham co-owned MLS side see a massive boost.

Time will reveal if Messi will join Inter Miami and occupy this luxurious apartment in the Florida city.