    Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Inside Argentine's luxurious $9 million Miami apartment with car lift

    First Published Jun 7, 2023, 2:21 PM IST

    Lionel Messi's potential move to Inter Miami and his rumoured purchase of a lavish Florida apartment suggest that he is considering a future in Miami's lifestyle.

    article_image1

    Image Credits: Getty

    Legendary forward Lionel Messi's club future remains one of football's hottest discussions. Recent reports have claimed that the former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star, who is a free agent now, has decided to join MLS side Inter Miami and a Barcelona return is said to be off the cards. We take a look at the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's luxurious $9 million apartment in Miami where he and his family could be staying if he decides to move to Major League Soccer.

    article_image2

    Image Credits: Getty

    The luxurious suite also includes huge living spaces with high ceilings and a modern interior decor.

    article_image3

    Image Credits: Getty

    The apartment has stunning views of the beach and includes a nice sit-out for people to relax and enjoy the sunset.

    Also read: Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: What transpired between club and legend's father revealed

    article_image4

    Image Credits: Getty

    The building boasts three car lifts allowing residents to park their vehicle on the same floor as their suite.

    article_image5

    Image Credits: Getty

    The apartment is located on the beautiful beachfront in Miami, USA and has a stunning view from the top floor.

    article_image6

    Image Credits: Getty

    The apartment also offers plenty of amenities, including a huge private pool area and the famous Japanese onsen

    article_image7

    Image Credits: Getty

    Messi's apartment also is equipped with modern design and a very spacious living room that includes all the latest fashion trends

    article_image8

    Image Credits: Getty

    The Luxury apartment also has a fantastic-looking dining area which includes all the modern-day amenities

    article_image9

    Image Credits: Getty

    The stunning Florida apartment includes exquisite furniture and a captivating aesthetic which is pleasing to the eye.

    Also read: Al-Ittihad's Benzema lauds 'friend' Ronaldo's presence in Saudi Arabia; hopes to replicate heroics in Europe

    article_image10

    Image Credits: Getty

    Although an official confirmation is not out on Messi's future club decision, a move to Inter Miami will see the David Beckham co-owned MLS side see a massive boost.

    article_image11

    Image Credits: Getty

    Time will reveal if Messi will join Inter Miami and occupy this luxurious apartment in the Florida city.

