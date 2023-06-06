Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: What transpired between club and legend's father revealed

    The primary focus for Messi is to extend his European career for an additional year, driven by his family's well-being. This was the key motivation behind the meeting.

    Football Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: What transpired between club and legend's father revealed osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 6, 2023, 12:16 PM IST

    The Lionel Messi free agency drama has commenced following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain in a 3-2 defeat against Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes.

    In a meeting between FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi, the father and agent of the 35-year-old Argentine superstar, FOX Sports Argentina's Veronica Brunati provided insights into their discussions.

    According to Brunati's report on Monday, the reigning 2022 FIFA World Cup winner desires to wait a little longer for Barcelona's offer. Messi's priority remains a return to the Catalan club and continuing his European career for another year, which prompted the meeting.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi wants to return to Barcelona, confirms his father; fans await homecoming after PSG exit

    Furthermore, she reveals that Barcelona has sent him the proposal twice. However, presenting the "formal" binding offer hinges on La Liga's approval of the Viability Plan to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

    It is reported that La Liga will give the green light to Barcelona's Feasibility Plan and Messi's signing this week. Consequently, they requested patience and assured them about having the necessary approval.

    To conclude her reporting, Brunati states that the concrete offers on the table are from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal (though Messi prefers to remain in Europe for the sake of his family) and Inter Miami (which has progressed this week).

    However, it is not legally feasible for Inter Miami to purchase him and then transfer him to Barcelona. Instead, Messi would need to play 16 weeks at the American club first.

    Last Updated Jun 6, 2023, 12:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: After successful IPL, is in-form Shubman Gill ready for Oval clash? Batter responds snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: After successful IPL, is in-form Shubman Gill ready for Oval clash? Batter responds

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: 'Sara Bhabhi' jokes explode as Shubhman Gill's latest post with Ishan Kishan leaves fans in splits osf

    WTC Final: 'Sara Bhabhi' jokes explode as Shubhman Gill's latest post with Ishan Kishan leaves fans in splits

    WTC Final: Countdown begins as India brace for Australian threat in nets; Kishan or Bharat decision pending snt

    WTC Final: Countdown begins as India brace for Australian threat in nets; Kishan or Bharat decision pending

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Got lot of insights from MS Dhoni on wicket-keeping, reveals KS Bharat snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Got lot of insights from MS Dhoni on wicket-keeping, reveals KS Bharat

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Team India under pressure to win an ICC Trophy? Rahul Dravid opens up snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Team India under pressure to win an ICC Trophy? Rahul Dravid opens up

    Recent Stories

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: After successful IPL, is in-form Shubman Gill ready for Oval clash? Batter responds snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: After successful IPL, is in-form Shubman Gill ready for Oval clash? Batter responds

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Former porn star flaunts cleavage, curvy body in sexy attires (PICTURES) vma

    Mia Khalifa HOT Photos: Former porn star flaunts cleavage, curvy body in sexy attires (PICTURES)

    Who is Orhan Awatramani? Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn's bestie, meets Rahul Gandhi for lunch RBA

    Who is Orhan Awatramani? Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgn's bestie, meets Rahul Gandhi for lunch

    Made in India heavyweight torpedo successfully tested (WATCH)

    Made in India heavyweight torpedo successfully tested (WATCH)

    3D camera M2 chipset micro OLED panels more Apple Vision Pro is finally here price starts at USD 3499 gcw

    3D camera, M2 chipset & more: Apple Vision Pro is finally here, price starts at $3,499

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon