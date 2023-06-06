Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: What transpired between club and legend's father revealed

The primary focus for Messi is to extend his European career for an additional year, driven by his family's well-being. This was the key motivation behind the meeting.

The Lionel Messi free agency drama has commenced following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain in a 3-2 defeat against Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes.

In a meeting between FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Jorge Messi, the father and agent of the 35-year-old Argentine superstar, FOX Sports Argentina's Veronica Brunati provided insights into their discussions.

According to Brunati's report on Monday, the reigning 2022 FIFA World Cup winner desires to wait a little longer for Barcelona's offer. Messi's priority remains a return to the Catalan club and continuing his European career for another year, which prompted the meeting.

Furthermore, she reveals that Barcelona has sent him the proposal twice. However, presenting the "formal" binding offer hinges on La Liga's approval of the Viability Plan to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

It is reported that La Liga will give the green light to Barcelona's Feasibility Plan and Messi's signing this week. Consequently, they requested patience and assured them about having the necessary approval.

To conclude her reporting, Brunati states that the concrete offers on the table are from Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal (though Messi prefers to remain in Europe for the sake of his family) and Inter Miami (which has progressed this week).

However, it is not legally feasible for Inter Miami to purchase him and then transfer him to Barcelona. Instead, Messi would need to play 16 weeks at the American club first.