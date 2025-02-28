Lionel Messi reveals why he joined MLS and Inter Miami, sets sights on title and league growth

Lionel Messi praises MLS as a fast-growing, attacking league and reaffirms his commitment to Inter Miami's title ambitions and global expansion.

Football icon Lionel Messi has opened up about his decision to join Major League Soccer (MLS) and Inter Miami, revealing that moving to the United States was always part of his career plan. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner emphasized that he wanted to contribute to the league’s growth while also helping Inter Miami establish itself as a dominant force.

“I always had in mind to try a new chapter in MLS. I always wanted this move,” Messi told Apple Music. He explained that Inter Miami’s ambition and development were key factors in his decision. “Inter Miami attracted me as the club is growing, developing… I wanted to come here to help the club become bigger, also giving the MLS more power as a global brand.”

A League on the Rise Messi praised the rapid evolution of MLS, describing it as a fast and physical league with many young and talented players. He highlighted the attacking mindset of the teams, making matches more open and entertaining. “All teams are trying to attack, they all want to score goals, so the games are open,” he said. “The league is growing a lot, in line with United States culture, and I hope more clubs will follow Inter Miami’s example.” Since Messi’s arrival in July 2023, Inter Miami has undergone a remarkable transformation, securing its first-ever Leagues Cup title and attracting global attention. His presence has also influenced other top players, such as Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, and Jordi Alba, to join the club, further raising the league’s competitiveness.

Title Aspirations with Inter Miami Messi made it clear that his primary goal at Inter Miami is to win trophies and make history with the club. “We at Inter Miami want to win titles. That’s the target, the goal,” he asserted. “We want to win, develop, and show our quality. There’s excellent chemistry with the new players who have joined the team.” With the 2025 MLS season set to begin, expectations are high as Messi leads Inter Miami’s charge for silverware. His presence has not only elevated the team but also contributed to MLS becoming a more globally recognized league.

A Simple Life Off the Pitch Despite his status as one of the greatest footballers of all time, Messi insists he prefers a simple and normal life away from the pitch. “I’m always myself, even now. When I get back home, I live my life as a father and spend time with my family and kids,” he shared. “This is always the best way to live, in my opinion.” With Messi at the helm, Inter Miami and MLS are poised for unprecedented growth, setting the stage for a new era in North American football.

