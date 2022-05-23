Messi pens emotional farewell message for PSG and Argentina teammate Di Maria

Angel Di Maria's contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30, and the winger is expected to join Juventus.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Angel Di Maria bid a tearful goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans after scoring in the 5-0 win over Metz in their final game after seven years at the Ligue 1 champions side. The Argentine winger's exit has moved several supporters, including teammate and compatriot Lione Messi. Also read: PSG's Messi recalls 'bitter taste' of Champions League exit; vows to fight in 2022

Image Credit: Getty Images

Lauded for leaving a permanent mark in the history of the Parisian club, Di Maria brought curtains to his time at PSG with 92 goals and club-record 111 assists. The 34-year-old star scored 15 goals and had 25 assists across all competitions in his first season after joining in 2015, including the record for most league assists with 18.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Di Maria had some brilliant spells with PSG, where his combination of slick passing, speed down the wing, quick feet, and excellent finishing carved defences open. However, at other times, a lack of work rate when tracking back was criticized in some of the biggest games, especially when PSG lost tight contests in the Champions League.

Image Credit: Getty Images

However, Messi had only kind words for Di Maria, who leaves the club having won five league titles in France. "It was a pleasure to have shared this last year with you in Paris," wrote the Argentine superstar in a moving Instagram post.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"We've known each other for a long time, but it's not the same being day to day to see each other from time to time. You confirmed what I already knew, that you are a great person, both you and your family," Messi added.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"As a player and about what you did in this club, there is nothing to say: all impressive. I wish you the best in this new step. We will miss you @angeldimariajm!!!" the former Barcelona legend concluded.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Juventus is keen to add Di Maria to their squad in the summer after becoming a free agent following the end of his deal at PSG. The Argentinian has been one of the finest attackers in Europe over the past few seasons, and Juve believes he can still perform for them.

Image Credit: Getty Images