Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Messi pens emotional farewell message for PSG and Argentina teammate Di Maria

    First Published May 23, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    Angel Di Maria's contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires on June 30, and the winger is expected to join Juventus.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Angel Di Maria bid a tearful goodbye to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans after scoring in the 5-0 win over Metz in their final game after seven years at the Ligue 1 champions side. The Argentine winger's exit has moved several supporters, including teammate and compatriot Lione Messi.

    Also read: PSG's Messi recalls 'bitter taste' of Champions League exit; vows to fight in 2022

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Lauded for leaving a permanent mark in the history of the Parisian club, Di Maria brought curtains to his time at PSG with 92 goals and club-record 111 assists. The 34-year-old star scored 15 goals and had 25 assists across all competitions in his first season after joining in 2015, including the record for most league assists with 18.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Di Maria had some brilliant spells with PSG, where his combination of slick passing, speed down the wing, quick feet, and excellent finishing carved defences open. However, at other times, a lack of work rate when tracking back was criticized in some of the biggest games, especially when PSG lost tight contests in the Champions League.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, Messi had only kind words for Di Maria, who leaves the club having won five league titles in France. "It was a pleasure to have shared this last year with you in Paris," wrote the Argentine superstar in a moving Instagram post.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We've known each other for a long time, but it's not the same being day to day to see each other from time to time. You confirmed what I already knew, that you are a great person, both you and your family," Messi added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "As a player and about what you did in this club, there is nothing to say: all impressive. I wish you the best in this new step. We will miss you @angeldimariajm!!!" the former Barcelona legend concluded.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Juventus is keen to add Di Maria to their squad in the summer after becoming a free agent following the end of his deal at PSG. The Argentinian has been one of the finest attackers in Europe over the past few seasons, and Juve believes he can still perform for them. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The former Benfica man will probably offer us enough value to forget that we have just lost Paulo Dybala.

    Also read: Paulo Dybala recalls 7 years at Juventus in moving tribute; has a special message for fans

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Manuel Neuer extends his stay at Bayern Munich with new contract until 2024-ayh

    Manuel Neuer extends his stay at Bayern Munich with new contract until 2024

    EPL 2021-22, English Premier League: 2 fans charged by GMP Greater Manchester Police for pitch invasion during Man City title win at Etihad Stadium-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: 2 fans charged by GMP for pitch invasion during Man City's title win at Etihad

    IND vs SA, India vs South Africa 2022: Dinesh Karthik terms most special comeback after T20I Twenty20 International recall-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022: Dinesh Karthik terms 'most special comeback' after T20I recall

    NBA 2022 Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Golden State Warriors to 3-0 lead over Dallas Mavericks-ayh

    NBA Western Conference Finals: Andrew Wiggins powers Warriors to 3-0 lead over Mavericks

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion-ayh

    Serie A 2021-22: Zlatan Ibrahimovic celebrates with cigar and champagne as AC Milan crowned champion

    Recent Stories

    Kriti Sanon embarks on a new journey upon completing 8 years in Bollywood drb

    Kriti Sanon embarks on a new journey upon completing 8 years in Bollywood

    Monkeypox BMC sets up 28-bed isolation ward - adt

    Monkeypox: BMC sets up 28-bed isolation ward

    Manuel Neuer extends his stay at Bayern Munich with new contract until 2024-ayh

    Manuel Neuer extends his stay at Bayern Munich with new contract until 2024

    Darshanaa Sanjanaa jewellery pieces are perfect gift items for your female friends

    Darshanaa Sanjanaa jewellery pieces are perfect gift items for your female friends

    Netizens call Aishwarya Rai a 'typical wife'; check out what she did at the airport (Watch) RBA

    Is Aishwarya Rai a 'typical wife'; watch what she did at the airport

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon