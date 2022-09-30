Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PSG ready to keep Lionel Messi past this season; will Barcelona give up on hope to bring legend back?

    Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Lionel Messi has found the back of the net more consistently this season, yet speculation of a possible sensational return to Barcelona next year has gathered steam.

    Although legendary striker Lionel Messi has made it abundantly clear that his focus remains on Argentina's World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar, speculation around the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's future next year continues to gather steam. Amidst reports suggesting Barcelona are desperate to bring their legend back to Camp Nou next year, it now appears that the Parisian club are unwilling to budge and has put an offer on the table for the Argentinian icon's entourage to evaluate.

    After facing massive criticism last season for failing to replicate the brilliance he showcased while playing for Barcelona, Messi has silenced critics with a solid 2022-23 campaign for the Ligue 1 champions. The 35-year-old has not only scored five goals across all competitions for PSG but has also picked up from where he left off last season as a reliable and consistent playmaker, logging eight assists in their ongoing campaign.

    Messi's current form and the ease with which he has played this season appear to have encouraged PSG to consider keeping the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at Parc des Princes beyond the ongoing season. According to Spanish journalist Manu Carreño, Messi has an extension offer from PSG, a one-year deal plus an option for a second year at 30 million euros per year.

    The latest report, however, will send Barcelona into a tizzy, who have been desperately trying to mend their ties with Messi after last year's shock exit from the La Liga giants. Reports also added that the Catalan club is planning to slash their wage bill by a further 150 million pounds to pave the way for the Argentinian talisman. Barcelona fans will also be comforted by the club's vice president of economics, Eduard Romeu's recent statement where he said bringing Messi back would be financially 'possible'. 

    "It would be possible financially because if he (Messi) returned it would be as a free agent,' Romeu told El Mati de Catalunya Radio. "But it's a decision which has to be made by the coaching staff and the player. It doesn't correspond to me [to make those decisions], but it would be viable. Although I don't have it in the budget. He is an icon of the club. This will always be his home, but it will be a technical decision [if he returns]," Romeu added.

    In an earlier interview with TUDN, Messi said that he came into the season simply being "better prepared, " which has helped him turn back the clock with the Ligue 1 powerhouse. "For my first season in Paris, it was not easy, because I was discovering a new club, a new environment with family, for the first time in my career," the Argentina international stated.

    Only time will tell whether Messi will choose to stay at PSG or make an emotional return to Barcelona next year. For now, the Argentina captain's focus remains on clinching the coveted World Cup trophy in what could be his last appearance in the showpiece event.

