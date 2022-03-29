Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Barcelona building new team and not considering Messi's return, says Laporta

    First Published Mar 29, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    Barcelona President Joan Laporta has ruled out the possibility of legendary striker Lionel Messi returning to the Camp Nou in the summer.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Amidst rumours of legendary Argentine Lionel Messi's likely return to Barcelona, the club's president Joan Laporta has now ruled out the possibility of the Paris Saint-Germain striker's return to Camp Nou in the summer. Speculations were rife that the 34-year-old could make a comeback after spending only a year in the French capital, with Xavi Hernandez's statement that the club's doors are always open for Messi to add more fuel to the fire.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Putting these speculations to rest, Laporta has now said that it is not something Barcelona are currently thinking about because their focus is on building a new team altogether.

    Also read: Argentina coach urges fans to enjoy Messi now and not worry about retirement

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I've received no message from Messi or his camp over a possibility of returning to Barcelona. As of today, we are not going to be raising this issue," the Barcelona president told RAC1.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I no longer have fluid communication with Messi like I did before he left. His departure almost made me feel worse for personal and family reasons rather than just strictly sporting ones," Laporta added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "We're not considering [Messi's return]. We are building a new team with a mix of young players and experience - the symbiosis is working. But Leo is Leo, and he'll always be a winner," he stated.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "For me, it sure wasn't easy [for him to go], but, as it happened, I thought about the club [finances], I couldn't put it at more risk. I think we did what we had to do," the Barca president concluded.

    Also read: Ligue 1: Henry defends 'greatest of all time' Messi after PSG's loss to Monaco

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After having spent his entire career at Barcelona, the Argentine joined the French giants as a free agent in the summer of 2021. Messi is earning close to 35 million euros per season at PSG but has failed to meet the expectations of the fans and teammates at the club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    So far, the Argentine has managed only two goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances for PSG. However, he has been their leading assist provider with ten assists to his name.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli admits he will be emotional for AB de Villiers if Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB wins title-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kohli admits he will be emotional for de Villiers if RCB wins title

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Seth Rollins promised a match at WrestleMania 38 by Vince McMahon; fans begin Cody Rhodes memes-ayh

    WWE: Seth Rollins promised a match at WrestleMania 38; fans begin Cody Rhodes memes

    Ukrainian kickboxer Maksym Kagal, who died fighting Russian forces in Mariupol, hailed as hero snt

    Ukrainian kickboxer Maksym Kagal, who died fighting Russian forces in Mariupol, hailed as hero

    football It's Lewandowski vs Zlatan for a berth in Qatar World Cup 2022 as Poland, Sweden clash snt

    It's Lewandowski vs Zlatan for a berth in Qatar World Cup 2022 as Poland, Sweden clash

    IPL 2022 SRH vs RR SunRisers Hyderabad-Rajasthan Royals Match Preview/Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022: SRH vs RR, Match Prediction - Familar foes eye winning start

    Recent Stories

    UPPSC AC RFO Mains admit card released here s how you can download it gcw

    UPPSC AC/RFO Mains admit card released; here's how you can download it

    Ukrainian ambush on Russian tanks: Ukraine's tractors lethal weapon against invasion-dnm

    Ukrainian ambush on Russian tanks: Ukraine’s tractors ‘lethal’ weapon against invasion

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant launched in India know price colours features and more gcw

    Nokia C01 Plus 32GB variant launched in India; know price, colours, features and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli admits he will be emotional for AB de Villiers if Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB wins title-ayh

    IPL 2022: Kohli admits he will be emotional for de Villiers if RCB wins title

    5 ways to stay hydrated during scorching summers gcw

    5 ways to stay hydrated during scorching summers

    Recent Videos

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon