G.O.A.T. Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey sold for record 7.1 million pounds

Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' shirt sold on Wednesday for a record-breaking 7.1 million pounds, making it the most expensive item of sports memorabilia ever to sell at auction.

Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

The jersey that Argentina football great Diego Maradona wore when he scored twice against England in the 1986 World Cup, including the infamous 'Hand of God' goal, was sold for over 7.1 million pounds (9.3 million dollars) - making it the most expensive item of sports memorabilia ever to sell at auction.

Image Credit: Sothebys.com

Seven bidders vied for the iconic garment in the auction that started on April 20. The shirt, which has spent the last 20 years on loan at the National Football Museum in Manchester, went under the hammer for 7,142,500 pounds to an anonymous buyer.

Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

An Argentinian delegation, consisting of Maradona's family, private memorabilia firm and the country's football association, was reportedly in London to buy the shirt themselves. However, it is not yet known who won the prized sports memorabilia.

Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

"This historic shirt is a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sports but in the history of the 20th century," Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles Brahm Wachter said in a statement after the sale.

Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

"This is arguably the most coveted football shirt to ever come to auction, and so it is fitting that it now holds the auction record for any object of its kind," Watcher added.

Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

The legendary football icon swapped his jersey with England midfielder Steve Hodge after the Three Lions lost the game 2-1 in Mexico City. Hodge had the treasured jersey for the last 35 years.

Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

Maradona's daughter had earlier claimed that the jersey put up for auction was the one worn by her father in the goalless first half of the clash, and not in the second when he scored the two iconic goals. However, Sotheby's insisted they had the right shirt, though.

Image Credit: Sothebys.com