Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    G.O.A.T. Maradona's 'Hand of God' jersey sold for record 7.1 million pounds

    First Published May 5, 2022, 12:10 AM IST

    Diego Maradona's infamous 'Hand of God' shirt sold on Wednesday for a record-breaking 7.1 million pounds, making it the most expensive item of sports memorabilia ever to sell at auction. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    The jersey that Argentina football great Diego Maradona wore when he scored twice against England in the 1986 World Cup, including the infamous 'Hand of God' goal, was sold for over 7.1 million pounds (9.3 million dollars) - making it the most expensive item of sports memorabilia ever to sell at auction.

    Image Credit: Sothebys.com

    Seven bidders vied for the iconic garment in the auction that started on April 20. The shirt, which has spent the last 20 years on loan at the National Football Museum in Manchester, went under the hammer for 7,142,500 pounds to an anonymous buyer.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    An Argentinian delegation, consisting of Maradona's family, private memorabilia firm and the country's football association, was reportedly in London to buy the shirt themselves. However, it is not yet known who won the prized sports memorabilia.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    "This historic shirt is a tangible reminder of an important moment not only in the history of sports but in the history of the 20th century," Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles Brahm Wachter said in a statement after the sale.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    "This is arguably the most coveted football shirt to ever come to auction, and so it is fitting that it now holds the auction record for any object of its kind," Watcher added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    The legendary football icon swapped his jersey with England midfielder Steve Hodge after the Three Lions lost the game 2-1 in Mexico City. Hodge had the treasured jersey for the last 35 years.

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    Maradona's daughter had earlier claimed that the jersey put up for auction was the one worn by her father in the goalless first half of the clash, and not in the second when he scored the two iconic goals. However, Sotheby's insisted they had the right shirt, though.

    Image Credit: Sothebys.com

    The previous record for any sports memorabilia was the original autograph manuscript of the Olympic Manifesto from 1892, which sold at Sotheby’s for 8.8 million dollars in December 2019. The previous record for a game-worn shirt was held by Babe Ruth’s Yankees road Jersey, which sold for 5.64 dollars million in 2019.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Fans respond as all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore hands Chennai Super Kings 7th season defeat-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Fans respond as all-round Bangalore hands Chennai 7th season-defeat

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Watch Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style-ayh

    Watch Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Virat Kohli targeting Olympics after cricket? Watch his new workout video-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Virat Kohli targeting Olympics after cricket? Watch his new workout video

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years-ayh

    Wriddhiman Saha case: BCCI bans journalist Boria Majumdar for 2 years

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Gujarat Titans-Punjab Kings: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    IPL 2022: What prompted GT skipper Hardik Pandya to bat first against PBKS?

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Fans respond as all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore hands Chennai Super Kings 7th season defeat-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Fans respond as all-round Bangalore hands Chennai 7th season-defeat

    Madrid Open 2022: Rafael Nadal wins comeback match against Miomir Kecmanovic; fans applaud King of Clay's return snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Nadal wins comeback match; fans applaud King of Clay's return

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Watch Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style-ayh

    Watch Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic showing off her new style

    Explained How RBI s rate hike will impact you gcw

    Explained: How RBI's rate hike will impact you?

    Press Club of India hits back at The Kashmir Files maker Vivek Agnihotri, says no booking made

    Press Club of India hits back at Vivek Agnihotri, says no booking made

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon