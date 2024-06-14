Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Euro 2024: History of coveted Euro Cup trophy, who designed it, how much is it worth and more

    As the excitement builds for the UEFA Euro 2024 kicking off on Friday, June 15, fans across Europe eagerly anticipate the pinnacle of continental football competition.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 14, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    Image Credit: Facebook

    As the excitement builds for the UEFA Euro 2024 kicking off on Friday, June 15, fans across Europe eagerly anticipate the pinnacle of continental football competition. Beyond the fierce battles on the field and the glory of lifting the trophy lies a storied history of the prestigious prize itself — the Euro Cup trophy.

    Also read: Euro 2024: Complete schedule, Group of Death, dates, venues, match timings, where to watch in India and more

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Facebook

    Origins and Design

    Named after Henri Delaunay, the visionary behind the European Championship concept, the original Euro Cup trophy was designed by his son, Pierre Delaunay. Henri, a former French football administrator, sadly passed away five years before the tournament’s inception in 1960. The trophy, a fitting homage to his dedication to the sport, became the cherished symbol awarded to the continent’s best national football team.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

    Evolution of the Trophy

    The initial model of the Euro Cup trophy remained unchanged until 2006, when British jeweler Asprey undertook its redesign. The new trophy stood taller at 60 centimeters but was lighter, weighing eight kilograms compared to its predecessor’s ten. This redesign marked a modernization of the trophy while maintaining its symbolic importance and prestige.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Composition and Value

    Crafted from a blend of 92.5% silver and copper, the Euro Cup trophy exemplifies fine craftsmanship and elegance. Its monetary value is estimated at approximately 15,500 euros, reflecting its material composition and artisanal quality. However, its true worth transcends its monetary value, as it represents the culmination of dreams and aspirations for the winning nation and team.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Symbolism and Legacy

    Beyond its material aspects, the Euro Cup trophy embodies the spirit of unity and competition among European nations. It serves as a testament to the passion and dedication of footballers and fans alike, who strive for excellence and glory on the international stage. Each triumph etches new chapters in the history of European football, adding to the legacy of past champions and inspiring future generations.

    Also read: Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany

    article_image6

    Image Credit: Twitter

    As the journey to the Olympic Stadium in Berlin begins, 24 teams embark on a quest to etch their name in footballing history by lifting the illustrious Euro Cup trophy. From its humble beginnings to its current stature, the trophy stands not only as a beacon of sporting achievement but also as a symbol of unity and celebration across the continent. As fans eagerly await the crowning of the next champions, the Euro Cup trophy continues to shine brightly, embodying the essence of European football excellence.

    In the coming weeks, as the drama unfolds on the pitches of Europe, one team will emerge victorious, forever linked with the Euro Cup trophy and the glory it represents.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Euro 2024: Complete schedule, Group of Death, dates, venues, match timings, where to watch in India and more snt

    Euro 2024: Complete schedule, Group of Death, dates, venues, match timings, where to watch in India and more

    T20 WC 2024: Rashid Khan crashes Farooqi's post-match interview after Afghanistan storms into Super 8s (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Rashid Khan crashes Farooqi's post-match interview after Afghanistan storms in Super 8s (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches 25-run win over Netherlands, Edges closer to Super 8s qualification osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches 25-run win over Netherlands, Edges closer to Super 8s qualification

    Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany osf

    Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany

    Euro 2024: Thomas Muller left me a 'little note' at team hotel ahead of Euros - Harry Kane osf

    Euro 2024: Thomas Muller left me a ‘little note’ at team hotel ahead of Euros - Harry Kane

    Recent Stories

    Pawan Kalyan and Allu Family Rift: Is the Mega Family Divided? AJR

    Pawan Kalyan and Allu Family Rift: Is the Mega Family Divided?

    Kerala: IMD predicts isolated rainfall in next five days june 14 update; Check details anr

    Kerala: IMD predicts isolated rainfall in next five days; Check details

    Pune porsche crash: Teenager's parents and another accused sent to 14-day judicial custody vkp

    Pune Porsche crash: Teenager's parents and another accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

    International Yoga Day 2024: Flexibility to Inner Peace; 7 comprehensive benefits of Yoga ATG

    International Yoga Day 2024: Flexibility to Inner Peace; 7 comprehensive benefits of Yoga

    Best traditional investment: 7 reasons to own Gold in 2024 RBA

    Best traditional investment: 7 reasons to own Gold in 2024

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon