Euro 2024: History of coveted Euro Cup trophy, who designed it, how much is it worth and more

As the excitement builds for the UEFA Euro 2024 kicking off on Friday, June 15, fans across Europe eagerly anticipate the pinnacle of continental football competition.

Image Credit: Facebook

As the excitement builds for the UEFA Euro 2024 kicking off on Friday, June 15, fans across Europe eagerly anticipate the pinnacle of continental football competition. Beyond the fierce battles on the field and the glory of lifting the trophy lies a storied history of the prestigious prize itself — the Euro Cup trophy. Also read: Euro 2024: Complete schedule, Group of Death, dates, venues, match timings, where to watch in India and more

Image Credit: Facebook

Origins and Design Named after Henri Delaunay, the visionary behind the European Championship concept, the original Euro Cup trophy was designed by his son, Pierre Delaunay. Henri, a former French football administrator, sadly passed away five years before the tournament’s inception in 1960. The trophy, a fitting homage to his dedication to the sport, became the cherished symbol awarded to the continent’s best national football team.

Image Credit: Getty Images (File Photo)

Evolution of the Trophy The initial model of the Euro Cup trophy remained unchanged until 2006, when British jeweler Asprey undertook its redesign. The new trophy stood taller at 60 centimeters but was lighter, weighing eight kilograms compared to its predecessor’s ten. This redesign marked a modernization of the trophy while maintaining its symbolic importance and prestige.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Composition and Value Crafted from a blend of 92.5% silver and copper, the Euro Cup trophy exemplifies fine craftsmanship and elegance. Its monetary value is estimated at approximately 15,500 euros, reflecting its material composition and artisanal quality. However, its true worth transcends its monetary value, as it represents the culmination of dreams and aspirations for the winning nation and team.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Symbolism and Legacy Beyond its material aspects, the Euro Cup trophy embodies the spirit of unity and competition among European nations. It serves as a testament to the passion and dedication of footballers and fans alike, who strive for excellence and glory on the international stage. Each triumph etches new chapters in the history of European football, adding to the legacy of past champions and inspiring future generations. Also read: Euro 2024 Venues: Complete guide of all stadiums for European Championship in Germany

Image Credit: Twitter

As the journey to the Olympic Stadium in Berlin begins, 24 teams embark on a quest to etch their name in footballing history by lifting the illustrious Euro Cup trophy. From its humble beginnings to its current stature, the trophy stands not only as a beacon of sporting achievement but also as a symbol of unity and celebration across the continent. As fans eagerly await the crowning of the next champions, the Euro Cup trophy continues to shine brightly, embodying the essence of European football excellence. In the coming weeks, as the drama unfolds on the pitches of Europe, one team will emerge victorious, forever linked with the Euro Cup trophy and the glory it represents.

Latest Videos