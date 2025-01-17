Cristiano Ronaldo's rising riches: How Al-Nassr star splurges his 300-pound-per-minute wages

After signing lucrative contracts with the Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, Ronaldo’s fortunes have further increased, making him one of the richest athletes in the world with a net worth of US$ 1 billion.



Image Credits: Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo

Portuguese football legend and Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo has always caught the attention of the public and fans with his luxury lifestyle, from owning expensive cars, private jets, and mansions to investing in affluent properties around the world. After moving to the Saudi Pro club in 2023, Ronaldo’s wages have significantly increased, allowing him to expand his already impressive portfolio. Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo received a contract extension, which will see him earning 167 million pounds (200 million euros) annually for his on-field contributions, with additional 49 million euros coming from his off-field ventures. With the contract renewal for a year, the 39-year-old will also receive ownership of Al Nassr Club, which would see his net worth increase to 500 million pounds a year. Considering his mammoth earnings over the last couple of years, Cristiano Ronaldo has managed to upgrade his luxury lifestyle.

Image Credits: Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo

In 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo purchased a mansion in the Jumeirah Bay Island, which cost a whopping $27 million. The 30,000 square-metre mega villa has six bedrooms, private access to the beach, a swimming pool, a garage to park seven cars, and accommodation for the employees. Before purchasing the mansion in a gated community of townhouses in Dubai, Ronaldo was living in Riyadh’s Four Seasons Hotel, where their ‘King Suite’ reportedly cost him 250,000 pounds a month.

Image Credits: Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo

The legendary footballer is known for his investment in business properties, further expanding his portfolio beyond football. Three years ago, the Al-Nassr captain invested in a property in an opulent region of Lisbon, the Portuguese Riviera, with the desire of building a mansion in Quinta da Marinha. However, Ronaldo’s dream project is two years behind schedule. His ‘hospital-sized’ mansion has been added to Cristiano Ronaldo's properties in his home country.

Image Credits: Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo

Another big purchase by Ronaldo was a holiday home in La Resina, located on Costa del Sol in Spain. The 39-year-old bought this property for 1.4 million pounds and the villa boasts state-of-the-art amenities, including a swimming pool with stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea. Meanwhile, a Portuguese footballer is looking to sell his mansion in Manchester's Alderley Edge. It has been reported that the market price of the villa was reduced from 5.5 million pounds to 4.9 million pounds to attract potential buyers. He is no longer residing in Manchester after his exit from Manchester United and moved to Riyadh after signing with Al Nassr in 2023.

Image Credits: Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo

Apart from his ploughing money into properties and mansions, Cristiano Ronaldo is also fond of watches and has been an avid collector of luxury watches ever since his time with Real Madrid. His collection includes Franck Muller Vanguard Chronograph, Jacob & Co, Hublot, and Breuguet. The cost of Ronaldo’s watches ranges from 18,000 pounds to 1 million pounds. The football star has recently purchased his most expensive watch collection Girard-Perregaux Planetarium Tri-Axial Tourbillon, which is reportedly worth a staggering 1.4 million pounds.

Image Credits: Instagram/Georgia Rodriguez

After signing a lucrative contract with the Saudi Pro Club Al Nassr in 2023, Cristiano Ronaldo has splashed money on private jets. Last year, the footballer decided to sell his 9-year-old jet Gulfstream G200 which he purchased for 16 million pounds in 2015. By that time, Ronaldo was playing for Real Madrid. After selling his G200 private jet, the 39-year-old has brought Bombardier Global Express 6500 for a whopping 61 million pounds. The jet is known for luxury interiors, a number of different rooms, including a suite with a double bed and a seating area with sofas and tables. The legendary football player customised his newly brought private by making it all black. He used to travel with his family around the world for vacations in his private jet.

Image Credits: Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is an absolutely car fanatic and expansive collection of cars speaks for itself. A total of 18 million pounds have been put into purchasing luxury cars that include some of the most expensive cars in the world. The latest addition to his garage is a blue Ferrari Purosangue, which is worth 400,000 pounds (US$ 490,160). The most expensive car he has ever owned is Bugatti Centodieci, worth a staggering 8.5 million pounds (US$ 10.41 million). His car collection also includes Mercedes G-Wagon Brabus, Mercedes-Benz S65 AMG, Lamborghini Aventador, McLaren MP4-12C ,

Image Credit: Getty Images

Al-Nassr captain is one of the richest footballers in the world, with a net worth of US$ 1 billion. Last year, Cristiano Ronaldo earned $285 million, surpassing Argentine football legend Lionel Messi, who earned $ 135 million, as per the report published by Forbes this year. His earnings include salary from Al Nassr, endorsements, and his various business ventures. After signing lucrative contracts with the Saudi Pro League club, Ronaldo’s fortunes have further increased, making him one of the richest athletes in the world.

