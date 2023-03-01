Can you 'survive' Ronaldo's diet? Palmeiras star reveals what happened after copying legend's eating regime

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is dubbed as one of the fittest athletes in the world, and fans draw inspiration from the Portuguese legend from time to time to continue their fitness journey. At 38, the Al-Nassr star emphasises the importance of eating healthy and training hard, and enthusiasts remain keen to know what goes behind that chiselled body.

The precisely planned and strictly adhered-to exercise regimen Ronaldo follows to stay in top physical condition has gained notice in recent months. Players of all skill levels are expected to try their best to adopt it. Palmeiras defender Gabriel Menino tried emulating the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's diet to attain a similar physique, but could he 'survive' the icon's eating regime?

"I called Mirtes, Palmeiras' nutritionist, and asked her to make me a Cristiano Ronaldo diet. I wanted to look like Cristiano Ronaldo," the 22-year-old told Palmeiras Cast.

"The diet was like this: breakfast was an egg and supplement. Pre-workout was a supplement, lunch could be grilled and salad. For breakfast it was more supplement, for dinner, again, grilled meat and salad, and before going to bed another supplement. That was it," Menino added.

Also read: 'G.O.A.T. for a reason': Ronaldo fans elated after Al-Nassr star bags Saudi Pro League Player of the Month

"I was warming up and couldn't take any more running. I just thought, 'I'm going to die.' Five minutes into the game, I couldn't run anymore, I would need to be substituted. She [Mirtes] saw from above that I was not well. She asked the masseur to bring me gel and isotonic. I took advantage of the fact that Weverton was in attendance and consumed it," the Palmeiras defender concluded.

While Menino admitted that he couldn't endure Ronaldo's strict regime for too long, there's no doubt the Portuguese superstar himself has undoubtedly benefited from his efforts.

Ronaldo, approaching the peak of many players' careers, won the Saudi Pro League player of the month title earlier on Tuesday after amassing a staggering eight goals and two assists in only four games in February.

Menino will be in action in Palmeiras's next clash on Sunday against Guarani, while the Portuguese talisman will start for Al-Nassr at home on Friday against Al-Batin.