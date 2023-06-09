Antonela Roccuzzo SEXY Pictures: Revisiting 5 times Lionel Messi's wife looked drop dead gorgeous in Paris

As Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela has been a constant source of support for him, both on and off the field. She has often been seen cheering him on during matches and attending award ceremonies alongside him. The couple has three children together, named Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

Antonela Roccuzzo, the wife of Lionel Messi, has consistently provided unwavering support to him, whether it be on the football field or in their personal lives. During their time in Paris, France, she embraced the experience with her husband. Now, let's look at five instances where Antonela Roccuzzo looked beautiful during their stay in Paris.

Antonela Roccuzzo's support to Messi is multifaceted. She stands by his side during matches, creates a loving home environment, offers emotional support

Anotela understanding and empathy help Messi navigate the highs and lows of his career with strength and resilience. Also Read: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Inside Argentine's luxurious $9 million Miami apartment with car lift

Antonela also offers emotional support during challenging times. She understands the pressures Messi faces and provides a listening ear and comforting presence when he needs it the most.

While Antonela Roccuzzo prefers to keep a relatively low profile compared to her famous husband, she has amassed a significant following on social media platforms, where she shares glimpses of her personal life, family moments, and various charitable activities.

The exact duration of Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo's relationship remains unknown, but the couple made their relationship public in 2008. In 2007, their bond is said to have grown stronger when Messi travelled back to Rosario to offer support to Antonela following the passing of her friend. Also Read: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami: Will Argentine follow footsteps of these 5 MLS legends?