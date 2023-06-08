Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami: Emulating the path of other Legendary Footballers

    First Published Jun 8, 2023, 7:41 PM IST

    Lionel Messi has reached an agreement to join Inter Miami next season following in the footsteps of other famous and legendary football players 

    article_image1

    In a groundbreaking development that has sent shockwaves through the football world, Lionel Messi, the iconic Argentine forward, has agreed to join Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS). This highly anticipated move marks a significant milestone in Messi's illustrious career, as he follows in the footsteps of several legendary players who have graced the MLS. Let's take a closer look at some of the other players who have played in the league.

    article_image2

    Wayne Rooney, the English football legend, made his mark in the MLS during his time with D.C. United. Rooney's arrival in the league brought immense excitement and raised the profile of both the player and the club.

    article_image3

    The iconic Swedish striker played for the LA Galaxy, captivating fans with his extraordinary performances and achieving remarkable success during his time in the Major League Soccer.

    Also Read: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Inside Argentine's luxurious $9 million Miami apartment with car lift

    article_image4

    Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba had a memorable and impactful time in the MLS during his stint with the Montreal Impact (now known as Club de Foot Montréal). Drogba's arrival in the league brought excitement and a wealth of experience from his illustrious career.

    article_image5

    Kaka, the Brazilian football superstar, left a lasting impact during his time in the MLS as a member of Orlando City SC. The Brazilian has a fantastic time at the club and was one of the reasons for its success that year.

    article_image6

    David Villa is a retired professional footballer from Spain. The Spanish star joined New York City FC (NYCFC) in 2014 as their first designated player and during his time with NYCFC, Villa made a significant impact on the team and the league. He served as the club's captain and became one of the most prominent players in MLS.

    Also Read: 'Messi won't return to Barcelona': Fans heartbroken after journalist gives fresh update

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Zinedine Zidane rejects PSG approach to replace Christophe Galtier again; sparks meme fest snt

    Zinedine Zidane rejects PSG approach to replace Christophe Galtier again; sparks meme fest

    Tennis French Open 2023: Casper Ruud geared up for Zverev challenge; says great to see German back in semi-final osf

    French Open 2023: Casper Ruud geared up for Zverev challenge; says great to see German back in semi-final

    football Barcelona vows to give Lionel Messi 'proper tribute' after Argentine confirms Inter Miami move snt

    Barcelona vows to give Lionel Messi 'proper tribute' after Argentine confirms Inter Miami move

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eager to help 'next big thing' Shubman Gill grow snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli eager to help 'next big thing' Shubman Gill grow

    football From Argentina to Anfield: #VamosAlexis trends after after Liverpool sign World Cup star Alexis Mac Allister snt

    From Argentina to Anfield: #VamosAlexis trends after Liverpool sign World Cup star Mac Allister as new No. 10

    Recent Stories

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal HOT dance moves on Saj Ke Sawar Ke is worth watch RBA

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's HOT dance moves on ‘Saj Ke Sawar Ke’ is worth watch

    Explained Why Agni Prime will strike fear into India's enemies

    Explained: Why Agni Prime will strike fear into India's enemies

    Madhya Pradesh 2 5 yr old girl rescued from borewell after over 51 hrs declared dead gcw

    Madhya Pradesh: 2.5-yr-old girl, rescued from borewell after over 51 hrs, declared dead

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Nirahua bedroom romance on Katore Katore goes viral WATCH RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's bedroom romance on ‘Katore Katore;’ goes viral-WATCH

    BMW India unveils all new sports car M2 priced at Rs 98 lakh here is what makes it special gcw

    BMW India unveils all-new sports car M2, priced at Rs 98 lakh

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon