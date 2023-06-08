Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami: Emulating the path of other Legendary Footballers

Lionel Messi has reached an agreement to join Inter Miami next season following in the footsteps of other famous and legendary football players

In a groundbreaking development that has sent shockwaves through the football world, Lionel Messi, the iconic Argentine forward, has agreed to join Inter Miami in the Major League Soccer (MLS). This highly anticipated move marks a significant milestone in Messi's illustrious career, as he follows in the footsteps of several legendary players who have graced the MLS. Let's take a closer look at some of the other players who have played in the league.

Wayne Rooney, the English football legend, made his mark in the MLS during his time with D.C. United. Rooney's arrival in the league brought immense excitement and raised the profile of both the player and the club.

The iconic Swedish striker played for the LA Galaxy, captivating fans with his extraordinary performances and achieving remarkable success during his time in the Major League Soccer. Also Read: Lionel Messi to Inter Miami? Inside Argentine's luxurious $9 million Miami apartment with car lift

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba had a memorable and impactful time in the MLS during his stint with the Montreal Impact (now known as Club de Foot Montréal). Drogba's arrival in the league brought excitement and a wealth of experience from his illustrious career.

Kaka, the Brazilian football superstar, left a lasting impact during his time in the MLS as a member of Orlando City SC. The Brazilian has a fantastic time at the club and was one of the reasons for its success that year.

David Villa is a retired professional footballer from Spain. The Spanish star joined New York City FC (NYCFC) in 2014 as their first designated player and during his time with NYCFC, Villa made a significant impact on the team and the league. He served as the club's captain and became one of the most prominent players in MLS. Also Read: 'Messi won't return to Barcelona': Fans heartbroken after journalist gives fresh update