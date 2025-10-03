Image Credit : @robertmdaws/X

The Pioneer That Started It All

Mexico 1970 introduced the world to the Telstar, a ball that would forever change how football looked on our screens. With its distinctive black and white panels, this wasn't just about style - it was revolutionary for television broadcasts of the era. The contrasting colors made it easier for viewers to track the ball's movement and spin, turning what was once a practical necessity into an enduring symbol of the sport itself.