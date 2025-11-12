5 Candidates Who Could Replace Nico Harrison As Dallas Mavericks General Manager
Nico Harrison’s tenure with the Mavericks may be ending. Five strong candidates could step in to lead Dallas.
Masai Ujiri’s Championship Pedigree
Masai Ujiri, former Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors General Manager, is widely regarded as one of the league’s best executives. His scouting background and 2013 NBA Executive of the Year award highlight his credentials. Ujiri’s proven ability to build championship rosters makes him a compelling option, though his services would come at a significant cost.
Michael Finley’s Deep Mavericks Ties
Michael Finley has been part of Dallas’ front office since 2013 as Vice President of Basketball Operations. A former Mavericks All‑Star, his connection with fans could help stabilize the organization after Harrison’s tenure. His familiarity with the team and its culture positions him as a strong internal candidate, though he would need to prove himself in the top role.
Bobby Webster’s Salary Cap Expertise
Toronto Raptors General Manager Bobby Webster is another leading candidate. His championship‑winning track record and sharp roster construction skills make him attractive to Mavericks ownership.
Webster’s background includes serving as the NBA’s Associate Director for Salary Cap Management and working on the league’s Labor Relations Committee during the 2011 CBA negotiations. The challenge would be persuading him to leave Toronto, where he recently extended his contract.
Matt Riccardi’s Continuity Option
Matt Riccardi, currently serving in an interim GM capacity, offers continuity for the Mavericks. He joined Dallas in 2022 as Senior Director of Pro Personnel after working with the Brooklyn Nets. Promoted to assistant GM in 2023, Riccardi has built strong relationships with players and staff. His growing visibility in Dallas media and organizational circles strengthens his case, though he lacks the long track record of a full‑time General Manager.
Dennis Lindsey’s Extensive Front Office Experience
Dennis Lindsey, currently Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Detroit Pistons, brings a wealth of experience. He previously served as General Manager of the Utah Jazz from 2012 to 2019 and held assistant GM roles with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs. Lindsey also advised the Mavericks in 2023, giving him direct familiarity with the franchise.