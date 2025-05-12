Image Credit : stockPhoto

Team India star batter Virat Kohli has officially pulled the curtains down on his 14-year illustrious Test career ahead of the five-match series against England. Kohli had already communicated to the BCCI about his willingness to retire from red-ball before officially announcing his decision.

Kohli finished his illustrious Test career as the fourth leading run-getter for India with amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches. He also led Team India from 2014 to 2022, winning 40 matches in 68 matches, making him the most successful Asian captain. Virat Kohli’s last appearance came in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, scoring 190 runs, including a century, at an average of 23.75 in nine innings.

With Virat Kohli retired from Tests, the big question is who will succeed him at No.4 in the batting position, as the spot remains one of the most crucial in India's red-ball setup.

Here are 5 contenders who could be the next No.4 batter for India in Tests