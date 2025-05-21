Ben Stokes spoke about Virat Kohli's Test retirement, highlighting Kohli's competitiveness and iconic No. 18 jersey. Stokes also mentioned texting Kohli expressing how much he'll miss their on-field battles and admiring Kohli's powerful cover drive.

England Test skipper Ben Stokes revealed that he dropped a text message to Team India star batter after the latter announced his retirement from the longest format of the game ahead of the England tour.

On May 12, Virat Kohli stunned the Indian cricket fraternity and cricket community as well by announcing his decision to step away from Test cricket ahead of the five-match Test series against England, starting on June 20. The veteran Indian batter took to his Instagram handle to announce his retirement from red-ball cricket, while reflecting on his glorious journey in the format. Kohli admitted it was tough to call time on his Test career but at the same time it was a right decision, adding that he had given in to the format.

Virat Kohli’s Test retirement came just a few days after Rohit Sharma decided to pull the curtains on his red-ball career following his removal from the captaincy ahead of the England Test tour. Kohli and Rohit were the backbone of India’s batting in Test cricket for over a decade, while leading the team through a golden period with their leadership.

Ben Stokes’s message to Virat Kohli

Speaking in a video uploaded by England Cricket Board (ECB), Ben Stokes stated that India will miss Virat Kohli’s competitiveness and spirit in white jersey, adding that his No.18 jersey might not be worn by any Indian player. The 33-year-old also said that he will relish the battles against the ace batter.

“What India will miss is his fighting spirit on the field, his competitiveness, his desire to win. He's made No. 18 his own - we might never see it on the back of another Indian shirt.” Stokes said.

“He's been pure class for such a long time. I texted him saying it's going to be a shame not playing against him this time. I love playing against Virat. We've always relished the contest because we share the same mindset on the field - it's a battle.” he added.

Virat Kohli first toured England in 2014, where he endured the toughest phase of his career, amassing just 134 runs at an average of 13.4. In 2018, the 36-year-old made a brilliant comeback by amassing 538 runs, including two centuries and five fifties, at an average of 59.30 in 10 innings. Last time Virat Kohli toured England for the first series was in 2021/22, where he scored 249, including two fifties, at an average of 27.66 in nine innings.

In Tests against England in England, Kohli amassed 976 runs, including 2 centuries and 5 fifties, at an average of 33.65 in 15 matches.

Ben Stokes will miss Virat Kohli’s cover drive

Further speaking on Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, Ben Stokes stated that he lauded the ace batter’s illustrious Test career, adding that he will miss his prowess of hitting the ball through the cover region.

“He's been incredible. He deserves all the accolades. No doubt, there's been plenty of praise for him in India and here as well. He's done well in England too.” Stokes added.

“In white-ball formats, he's been outstanding. One thing I'll always remember about Virat is how hard he hits the ball through the covers - that cover drive will live long in the memory." he concluded.

Virat Kohli retired from Test cricket as the fourth-leading run-getter of the format for India, amassing 9230 runs, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties, at an average of 46.85 in 123 matches.

Virat Kohli had led Team India in Tests from 2011 until relinquishing his captaincy duties after Test series defeat against South Africa in 2022. Kohli is the most successful Indian captain with 40 wins in 68 and has a win percentage of 58.82.