Image Credit : Getty

Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire this summer, though reports indicate he is close to agreeing on new terms to remain in Saudi Arabia. However, his representatives have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Infantino’s remarks on his future.

Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Marca reported that an unnamed Brazilian club has made an offer for Ronaldo. Among the four Brazilian teams qualified for the Club World Cup is Botafogo, whose coach Renato Paiva appeared open to the possibility of signing the Portuguese star.

Paiva commented: “Christmas is only in December. But if he came, you can't say no to a star like that. I don't know anything - I'm just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good.”