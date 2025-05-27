- Home
Cristiano Ronaldo drops MAJOR hint about leaving Al-Nassr amid interest Brazilian club interest
Cristiano Ronaldo Hints at End of Al-Nassr Chapter
Cristiano Ronaldo has seemingly suggested that his tenure at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr could be coming to an end, posting a cryptic message on his social media account X (formerly Twitter). The 40-year-old wrote: “This chapter is over. The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”
This chapter is over.
The story? Still being written.
Grateful to all. pic.twitter.com/Vuvl5siEB3
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) May 26, 2025
Ronaldo Marks 800th Club Goal as Al-Nassr End Season with Defeat
Ronaldo opened the scoring in Al-Nassr’s final match of the Saudi Pro League season, netting his 800th club goal. However, despite leading 2-1 with just 10 minutes remaining, Al-Nassr lost 3-2 to Al-Fateh. The team finished the season third behind rivals Al-Ittihad and Al-Hilal, missing out on silverware once again despite Ronaldo’s individual success as the league’s top goalscorer for the second consecutive campaign, with 24 goals this term.
FIFA President Suggests Ronaldo Could Play at Club World Cup
Just two days before Ronaldo’s post, FIFA president Gianni Infantino made a surprising claim that the star forward might still feature at this summer’s Club World Cup, even though Al-Nassr failed to qualify. Al Hilal are the only Saudi club set to participate in the newly expanded 32-team tournament in the United States.
Infantino, speaking alongside streamer IShowSpeed, stated: “Ronaldo might play for one of the teams as well at the Club World Cup. There are discussions.” When pressed further, he added: “Yeah, Cristiano Ronaldo might play in the Club World Cup, yeah. There are discussions with some clubs, so if any club is watching and is interested in hiring Ronaldo for the Club World Cup… who knows, who knows.”
Uncertainty Clouds Ronaldo’s Future Amid Interest From Brazil
Ronaldo’s contract with Al-Nassr is set to expire this summer, though reports indicate he is close to agreeing on new terms to remain in Saudi Arabia. However, his representatives have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Infantino’s remarks on his future.
Meanwhile, Spanish outlet Marca reported that an unnamed Brazilian club has made an offer for Ronaldo. Among the four Brazilian teams qualified for the Club World Cup is Botafogo, whose coach Renato Paiva appeared open to the possibility of signing the Portuguese star.
Paiva commented: “Christmas is only in December. But if he came, you can't say no to a star like that. I don't know anything - I'm just answering the question. But, as I said, coaches always want the best. Ronaldo, even at his age, is still a goal-scoring machine. In a team that creates chance after chance, he would be good.”
All Eyes on Cristiano Ronaldo
Ronaldo’s next move remains uncertain as the football world awaits confirmation of where the prolific striker will continue his illustrious career.