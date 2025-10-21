Women’s World Cup 2025: How Can Team India Qualify for the Semifinal? Scenario Explained
After a strong start, India’s Women’s World Cup 2025 campaign is in jeopardy after three losses. To reach the semifinals, they must win their last two group games against New Zealand and Bangladesh, fixing batting collapses and spin reliance.
India's Women's WC 2025 Semifinal Qualification Chances
Team India’s hopes of qualifying for the semifinal of the Women’s World Cup 2025 are hanging in the balance following their third successive defeat in the tournament. The latest defeat came against England, losing narrowly by 4 runs at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, October 19.
India had a brilliant start to their maiden Women’s World Cup title quest with successive wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. However, the Women in Blue’s campaign took a significant hit following their three losses on the trot against South Africa, Australia, and England, leaving them precariously placed on the points table and facing an uphill battle to keep their semifinal hopes alive.
Triple Setback for Team India
The Women in Blue are currently staring at an early exit from the tournament despite being the co-host of the tournament, with all their matches played in India. Harmanpreet Singh-led side faced not just one but a triple setback, facing three successive defeats against South Africa, Australia, and England, which have pushed them to the brink of elimination from the Women’s World Cup 2025.
The defeat against England was heartbreaking for Team India as they were in a winning position, needing 62 runs off 60 balls with seven wickets in hand, but faltered in the final overs and lost by just four runs. Needing 14 off the final over to win, Amanjot Kaur and Sneh Rana scored just nine runs, falling 5 runs short of achieving the 289-run target set by England.
India’s Semifinal Qualification Scenario
Despite three consecutive losses, India are at the fourth spot on the points table with two wins and three losses, accumulating 4 points, and have a net run rate (NRR) of +0.526 in five outings. The Women in Blue are within the qualification race, but with little margin for error. They are currently in a situation where they have to win the remainder of the group stage matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh.
New Zealand are also in contention for the knockout stage as they are currently at the fifth spot with four points and have a net run rate of -0.245 in five matches. Since India’s next match is against the White Ferns, the clash will be virtually a do-or-die encounter as the winner will gain a significant edge to secure the final semi-final spot.
A win against New Zealand would take India to six points and almost seal their semifinal chances, provided they follow it up with a victory over Bangladesh in their final league game.
What India Need to Fix to Keep their Semifinal Hopes Alive?
India’s defeat in the last three matches against South Africa, Australia, and England have a lot to do with poor shot selection under pressure, leading to batting collapse and eventually failing to close out games. In the match against England, India were placed at 234/3 and needed 55 runs off 52 balls. However, poor shot selection, including a rash loft shot by Smriti Mandhana, led to the collapse.
Additionally, inconsistent contributions from middle-order batters have hurt India’s chances. Heading into their penultimate group stage match against New Zealand, the Women in Blue need to put in a collective effort, including greater stability in the middle order, sharper running between the wickets, and smarter game awareness in pressure situations.
India’s bowling attack has been struggling to find the right balance and variety, with spinners, including Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, and Shree Charani, performing far better than the pacers. Spinners have picked 27 wickets compared to 10 wickets taken by pacers, highlighting their over-reliance on spin attack to control the flow of runs and take wickets in the middle overs. Therefore, the pace attack needs to take more responsibility rather than India relying on their spinners.
Can Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. Turn it Around?
The Women in Blue, led by Harmanoreet Kaur, will be determined to make a strong comeback in the final two group stage matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh, as their qualification chances for the semifinal depend entirely on winning both games convincingly. India cannot afford to make any further mistakes with the bat and ball, as any slip-ups could end their semifinal hopes.
India must approach their next two matches with clarity, intent, and tactical discipline, focusing on building partnerships, executing bowling plans precisely, and holding their nerve in pressure moments in order to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
The Women in Blue still have their fate in their own hands, but they need to deliver a clinical performance in the final two group stage matches to stay alive in the tournament and keep their dream of lifting the World Cup on home soil intact.