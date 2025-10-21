Image Credit : Getty

Despite three consecutive losses, India are at the fourth spot on the points table with two wins and three losses, accumulating 4 points, and have a net run rate (NRR) of +0.526 in five outings. The Women in Blue are within the qualification race, but with little margin for error. They are currently in a situation where they have to win the remainder of the group stage matches against New Zealand and Bangladesh.

New Zealand are also in contention for the knockout stage as they are currently at the fifth spot with four points and have a net run rate of -0.245 in five matches. Since India’s next match is against the White Ferns, the clash will be virtually a do-or-die encounter as the winner will gain a significant edge to secure the final semi-final spot.

A win against New Zealand would take India to six points and almost seal their semifinal chances, provided they follow it up with a victory over Bangladesh in their final league game.