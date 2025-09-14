- Home
The second week of September saw Asia Cup thrillers, England’s 300+ T20I record, and Chris Gayle’s Punjab Kings revelations. From India’s dominant start to the controversy around the India-Pakistan clash, cricket buzzed with drama and excitement.
Top Cricket Highlights of the Week
The second week of September has been quite a rollercoaster for cricketing fans, with the Asia Cup 2025 kicking off, records tumbling in England, and a storm of controversy surrounding the India–Pakistan clash. This week of cricket has been no shortage of drama, milestones, and moments that kept the fans hooked on and off the field.
As the second week of September concludes, let’s take a look at the top highlights from the cricketing world.
India kick off Asia Cup 2025 campaign in style
Team India, defending champions of the Asia Cup, kicked off their campaign with a commanding nine-wicket win over the hosts, the United Arab Emirates (UAE). After opting to bowl first by skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Indian bowlers dismantled the UAE’s batting line-up as they bundled them out for a mere 57 in 13.1 overs, with Kuldeep Yadav (4/7), Shivam Dube (3/4), Axar Patel (1/13), Varun Chakravarthy (1/4), and Jasprit Bumrah (1/19) among the wickets.
In response to a 58-run target, Team India chased it down in just 4.3 overs, their fastest ever run-chase in T20Is. Openers Abhishek Sharma (30) and Shubman Gill (20*) unleashed their firepower at the top as they formed a 48-run stand for the opening wicket. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav and vice-captain Gill smashed a six and a boundary, respectively, to finish off the match in the powerplay.
Chris Gayle reveals mistreatment by Punjab Kings
West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle has made a shocking revelation about mistreatment by Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) during his time with the franchise in the Indian Premier League. Gayle played for the Punjab Kings for four seasons from 2018 until he withdrew from the UAE leg of the 2021 season.
Speaking to Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel, the 45-year-old stated that PBKS management disrespected him and treated him like ‘a kid’, resulting in slipping into depression. He was also disappointed with the way management was run by former head coach Anil Kumble and revealed that he decided to walk away despite the former captain's convincing him to stay for another season.
Sachin Tendulkar not in contention for BCCI Presidency
Former India and batting legend Sachin Tendulkar denied the reports of his nomination for the post of BCCI president. During the Annual General Meeting (AGM), the BCCI will elect the new bearers, including the president, on September 28. The top post has been left vacant after Roger Binny stepped down from the position after reaching the 70-year age cap. As per the BCCI Constitution, no office bearers are allowed to hold any position at the board level once they turn 70.
In a statement released by SRT Sports Management Pvt Ltd on LinkedIn, it has been ‘categorically’ denied that the legendary batter has been nominated for the post of president at BCCI and urged to refrain from spreading ‘unfounded’ speculations. Sachin Tendulkar has not held any position at the BCCI or Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) following his retirement from his illustrious career.
England’s 300-run record in T20I
England scripted history by becoming the third team, after Zimbabwe and Nepal, to breach the 300-run mark in a T20 International. The Three Lions achieved this historic feat in the second T20I of the ongoing series against South Africa at Old Trafford in Manchester, posting a total of 304/2 in 20 overs, with an astonishing run rate of 15.20 per over. Phil Salt (141*), Jos Buttler (83), and skipper Harry Brook (41*) powered the record-breaking innings.
With a massive 305-run target, the Proteas’ batting line-up succumbed to pressure as they were bundled out for 158 in 16.1 overs, handing the hosts a massive 146-run victory, their highest win by margin of runs in the history of T20Is.
Rohit Sharma begins training ahead of Australia ODIs
Team India ODI captain Rohit Sharma began preparation for his return to competitive cricket in the ODI series against Australia as he returned to training in Mumbai. The 38-year-old has not played competitive cricket since the Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 defeat to Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad. Rohit retired from his Test career in May, before the squad announcement for the England tour.
In a video posted by an Instagram handle, the 38-year-old can be seen playing an array of shots, including his trademark pullshot in the nets as he begins warming up for his international comeback. In the video, Rohit said, “I'm here again. It feels really good.” His last appearance in international cricket was in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai.
India vs Pakistan Clash Amid Boycott Calls
Team India’s Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan will take place as per the schedule despite calls for a boycott of the match. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash in Dubai, there has been a massive call for the cancellation of the fixture with Pakistan in the wake of the April 2022 Pahalgam terror attack. The BCCI and Team India have been facing massive backlash for going ahead to play the rival nation, even as campaigners urge fans to #BoycottINDvPAK and question the moral implications of playing amidst lingering public grief.
However, former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur stated that it is a ‘compulsion’ to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 as part of multinational tournaments like those organised by the ACC or ICC, adding that the Men in Blue will face elimination from the tournament if they forfeit the match. Meanwhile, it was reported that no official from the BCCI will be attending the match amid the backlash.
Big Win for Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup 2025 Opener
Sri Lanka, the defending T20 Asian Champions, had a brilliant start to their quest for the seventh Asia Cup title with a six-wicket win over Bangladesh. Opting to bowl first by skipper Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka restricted Bangladesh to 139/5 in 20 overs, thanks to Wanindu Hasaranga (2/25), Nuwan Thusara (1/17), and Dushmantha Chameera (1/17)'s bowling brilliance.
With a target of 140, Sri Lanka chased it down in 14.4 overs. Pathum Nissanka led the batting with an innings of 50 off 34 balls, while forming a 95-run stand for the second wicket with Kamil Mishara (46* off 32 balls). With a victory over Bangladesh, Sri Lanka boosted its NRR to +2.595.