- Home
- Sports
- Mohammed Shami's Birthday: Indian Pacer's Net Worth, BCCI Contract, and IPL Earnings - Check Out Here
Mohammed Shami's Birthday: Indian Pacer's Net Worth, BCCI Contract, and IPL Earnings - Check Out Here
Mohammed Shami Net Worth: The Indian star pacer has carved a niche for himself with his amazing bowling. He earns crores of rupees through BCCI salary, IPL deals, and brand endorsements. Do you know how much Shami earns?
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Happy Birthday Mohammed Shami
Indian cricket star pacer Mohammed Shami turned 35 on September 3, 2025. Born in 1990 in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, Shami made his international cricket debut in 2013. He has held a key position in the Indian bowling unit for almost 12 years. The veteran Indian pacer has been an integral part of India's success in the last decade, playing a crucial role in ODI World Cups, overseas Test series wins, and memorable victories across all formats of the game, especially Tests and ODIs.
Mohammed Shami's Bowling Record
Mohammed Shami is the seventh leading wicket-taker for India across all formats of the game, with 462 wickets, including 22 4-wicket hauls and 12 fifers, at an average of 37.55 and an economy rate of 4.17.
Shami has found success in Test cricket, scalping 229 wickets, including 12 four-wicket hauls and 6 fifers, at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 3.30 in 64 matches. In ODIs, the veteran Indian pacer has scalped 206 wickets, including 10 4-wicket hauls and 6 fifers, at an average of 24.05 and an economy rate of 5.58 in 108 matches.
Mohammed Shami's Net Worth and BCCI Contract Details
Mohammed Shami's net worth is currently estimated at Rs. 55 to 65 crores (approximately $7-8 million). A large part of his income comes from BCCI salary, match fees, and IPL contracts. Shami has been categorised in Grade A of the BCCI Contract, earning an annual salary of 5 crore.
Shami's Income from IPL Deals
The IPL is also a key source of income in Mohammed Shami's career. In the first season, his price was only INR 10 lakhs. But gradually his value increased. He is currently earning over INR 10 crore. The veteran Indian pacer had played for four different IPL franchises, including Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), Gujarat Titans, and Sunrisers Hyderabad, and has earned a total of INR 47.2 crore as salary from the league so far.
Shami's Brand Endorsements and Luxurious Lifestyle
Shami is the ambassador for many leading brands. The 35-year-old endorses brands like Nike, Puma, OctaFX, and Vision11. Reportedly, the veteran Indian pacer earns 1 crore per brand deal. Mohammed Shami also owns an INR 15 crore farmhouse in his hometown of Amroha in Uttar Pradesh. He is also the owner of luxury cars, including Jaguar F-type, BMW 5 Series, Audi, and Fortuner.
Shami's Personal Life
Shami's personal life has also often been in the news. After his divorce from his wife, Hasin Jahan, he is paying a hefty alimony. In July this year, the Calcutta High Court ordered the veteran Indian pacer to pay a monthly alimony of INR 4 lakh to his ex-wife. The amount includes Hasin Jahan's personal expenses of INR 3.5 lakh and INR 50,000 for their maintenance.