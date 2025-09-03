Image Credit : Getty

Mohammed Shami is the seventh leading wicket-taker for India across all formats of the game, with 462 wickets, including 22 4-wicket hauls and 12 fifers, at an average of 37.55 and an economy rate of 4.17.

Shami has found success in Test cricket, scalping 229 wickets, including 12 four-wicket hauls and 6 fifers, at an average of 27.71 and an economy rate of 3.30 in 64 matches. In ODIs, the veteran Indian pacer has scalped 206 wickets, including 10 4-wicket hauls and 6 fifers, at an average of 24.05 and an economy rate of 5.58 in 108 matches.