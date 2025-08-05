Image Credit : Getty

With conditions on the sub-continent likely to be vastly different to what the sides encountered in England, India will almost certainly include left-arm tweaker Kuldeep Yadav for their home contests against the West Indies and South Africa. Kuldeep Yadav was very close to playing in England, with veteran Ravindra Jadeja and all-rounder Washington Sundar instead included and the pair performed admirably across the series with seven wickets apiece.

While Jadeja is a certain starter in any India Test XI at the moment, it will be interesting to see whether selectors continue to provide Washington Sundar opportunities in the same team and whether Nitish Kumar Reddy will also get a chance.