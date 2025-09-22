Image Credit : Getty

Team India pulled off a commanding six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 21. This was the second face-off between two arch-rivals after the Pahalgam terror attack and the first since India’s handshake snub.

With a 172-run target, Team India chased it down in 18.5 overs. Abhishek Sharma led the run chase with a brilliant knock of 74 off 39 balls while forming a 105-run opening partnership with Shubman Gill, who scored 47 off 28 balls. Tilak Varma (30*) also contributed significantly to India’s run chase.

As Team India won the second round of the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Pakistan, let’s take a look at the Men in Blue’s commanding victory over the arch-rivals.