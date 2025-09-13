Image Credit : X/@BCCI

Team India and Pakistan are set to lock horns in the blockbuster Asia Cup 2025 clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 14.

The two-arch rivals will face off for the first time since their group stage face off in the Champions Trophy this year, where Men in Blue defeated Mohammad Rizwan-led side by four wickets at the same venue where the two teams will meet once again in the Asia Cup this time.

As Team India and Pakistan gear up for the blockbuster clash, let’s take a look at six players who could steal the spotlight with their performances.