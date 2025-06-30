- Home
- Sports
- ENG vs IND: Jaiswal, Root eye big milestones - 5 records that could be broken in Edgbaston Test
ENG vs IND: Jaiswal, Root eye big milestones - 5 records that could be broken in Edgbaston Test
Edgbaston Test promises record-breaking action as Jaiswal, Pant, Root, and Bumrah chase major milestones. India, trailing 0-1, also eye a historic feat at a venue where victory has eluded them for decades.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Records likely to be shattered in the Edgbaston Test
England and India will square off in the second Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy at Edgbaston in Birmingham on July 2, Wednesday. The two sides will return to action after England defeated India in the series opener at Headingley in Leeds.
England are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 against India, who are aiming to bounce back and level the series with a strong performance in the Edgbaston Test. As the two sides gear up for the much-anticipated second Test in Birmingham, there are records lined up to be shattered.
On that note, let’s take a look at five records that could be shattered during the Edgbaston Test:
1. Yashasvi Jaiswal's eyes on Dravid-Sehwag’s joint record
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in impressive form in Test cricket ever since his debut in the format. In the opening Test of the England series, Jaiswal recorded his first century on English soil in the first innings before he was dismissed for 4 runs in the second innings. The 23-year-old will look to deliver his best again in the second Test, but he will also aim to break Indian batting legends Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag’s record
Jaiswal is just 97 runs short of breaking Dravid and Sehwag’s joint record for the fastest Indian batter to score 2000 runs in Test cricket. Rahul Dravid and Virender Sehwag scored 2000 runs in 40 innings in 1999 and 2001, respectively. He can also break Sunil Gavaskar’s record for the fastest Indian batter to 2000 Test runs by matches (23). Currently, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s Test tally stands at 1903 runs, including 5 centuries and 10 fifties, at an average of 52.86 in 20 matches and 38 innings.
2. Rishabh Pant to join elite list
Team India's vice-captain had an impressive start to the Test series with two centuries at Headingley, making him the second wicketkeeper-batter to score a century in each innings of a Test match. Pant will aim for the third consecutive century at Edgbaston, and if he does so, the southpaw will become the seventh overseas batter after Don Bradman, Warren Bardsley, Charles Macartney, Rahul Dravid, Brian Lara, and Daryl Mitchell to achieve this historic milestone in England.
Additionally, Rishabh Pant has scored four Test centuries in England, and if he scores his 5th Test ton at Edgbaston, he will become just the second Indian batter after Rahul Dravid to score five or more centuries in the format on English Soil.
3. Joe Root's 3000 Test runs against India
England’s talismanic batter Joe Root has been someone who has enjoyed playing against India at home and overseas; the record speaks for itself. Root often poses a threat to India’s bowling attack in Tests. In the first Test, the former England captain played a match-winning innings of 53 off 84 balls to help England chase down a 371-run target. Now, Root is aiming for a big record against India.
Joe Root is just 73 runs short of becoming the first batter to score 3000 runs against India in the history of Test Cricket. Currently, Root has amassed 2927 runs, including 10 centuries and 12 fifties, at an average of 58.54 in 31 matches. In the home Tests against India, Root has scored 1655 runs, including 7 centuries and 6 fifties, at an average of 75.22 in 16 matches.
4. Jasprit Bumrah aims to equal Wasim Akram’s SENA record
Jasprit Bumrah’s participation in the Edgbaston Test remains uncertain as Team India management wants to manage his workload. If the lead pacer plays in the second Test, Bumrah will aim to equal former Pakistan pace bowling legend Wasim Akram’s SENA record with another five–wicket haul. Akram has 11 fifers in SENA, the most by any Asian bowler in SENA nations.
Bumrah has pocketed 10 fifers in SENA nations with a five-wicket haul in the first Innings of the Headingley Test, and another five-wicket haul at Edgbaston will see him equal Akram’s record for the most five-wicket hauls by an Asian bowler in SENA conditions.
Team India's 58-year winless streak at Edgbaston
Team India is set to play their ninth Test match at Edgbaston, with their last match coming in 2022, where they lost to the hosts, England. India has won eight Test matches since 1967 at Edgbaston, losing seven and drawing once. The Edgbaston remains the only venue for Team India to win a Test match.
After missing out on the chance of winning the fifth Test at Edgbaston in 2022, Team India will be eager to rewrite history and break their 58-year winless streak at the venue by securing a maiden Test victory in Birmingham, the only English ground where they are yet to taste success in red-ball cricket.