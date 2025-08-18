Image Credit : Getty

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) men’s senior team selection committee will announce the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, August 19. The BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, was supposed to hold a press conference for the squad announcement, but it has reportedly been cancelled for an unknown reason.

The Men in Blue will begin their Asia Cup title defence against the hosts UAE, in the group stage at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. India have been clubbed in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. As the BCCI is set to announce the squad on Tuesday, let’s take a look at eight key things fans should watch out for in the squad selection.