- Home
- Sports
- Asia Cup 2025: 8 Key Things to Expect from India’s Squad Announcement for the Marquee Event
Asia Cup 2025: 8 Key Things to Expect from India’s Squad Announcement for the Marquee Event
India's Asia Cup squad announcement is imminent, raising debates on Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy and fitness, opening combinations, Bumrah's availability, and middle-order spots, as fans await the final squad and key player selections.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Expectations from India's squad announcement for Asia Cup
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) men’s senior team selection committee will announce the India squad for the Asia Cup 2025 on Tuesday, August 19. The BCCI chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, was supposed to hold a press conference for the squad announcement, but it has reportedly been cancelled for an unknown reason.
The Men in Blue will begin their Asia Cup title defence against the hosts UAE, in the group stage at the Dubai International Stadium on September 10. India have been clubbed in Group A alongside the UAE, Pakistan, and Oman. As the BCCI is set to announce the squad on Tuesday, let’s take a look at eight key things fans should watch out for in the squad selection.
1. No change in captaincy, Suryakumar Yadav to lead
The swashbuckling right-handed batter Suryakumar Yadav is expected to lead Team India in the Asia Cup 2025. Ahead of the squad announcement, the BCCI selectors and team management reportedly received a major boost as Suryakumar cleared the fitness test to be considered for the selection. The 34-year-old underwent sports hernia surgery in Germany earlier this year and then checked in at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for recovery and rehabilitation ahead of the Asia Cup.
There was uncertainty over his fitness and the possibility of getting ruled out of the eight-team continental tournament. However, Suryakumar Yadav has reportedly been declared fully fit, easing the pressure on the selectors and Team India management and ensuring continuity in leadership for the crucial campaign.
2. Clarity on Opening Combination
The biggest dilemma for the selectors ahead of the squad announcement is to finalise India’s opening pair, with Abhishek Sharma almost certain to retain his spot as the opener given that he is currently the World No.1 T20I batter, and the toss-up will be between Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, and Shubman Gill. When Jaiswal and Gill were away from the T20I setup to focus on red-ball cricket, Sharma and Samson were openers in the three T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England.
Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson shared 267 runs between them, including a fifty, at an average of 22.25 in 12 matches. Though there is consistency at the top, selectors are likely to stick with the tried-and-tested duo of Abhishek and Samson, banking on their recent experience of playing together and hoping they can find their rhythm in the continental tournament.
3. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill uncertain
There is uncertainty looming over Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill’s place in the India squad, as the duo was away from the national duties in the T20 for a year to focus on red-ball cricket, especially for the Test series against New Zealand, Australia, and England. When Jaiswal and Gill were away, the team management backed Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson as openers for the T20I series against Bangladesh, South Africa, and England.
If the selectors are likely to stick with the opening combination of Samson and Abhishek, Jasiwal and Gill are unlikely to be picked for the Asia Cup 2025. However, either of them could be picked as a backup or extra opener to provide depth in the batting order and cover any last-minute injuries during the tournament.
4. Jasprit Bumrah’s availability
Jasprit Bumrah is all but certain for the Asia Cup after the lead pacer reportedly informed the BCCI selectors about his willingness to play the continental tournament despite his workload management. Earlier, it was reported that selectors were looking to give an extended break to Bumrah after he was released from the India squad amid the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
Bumrah played only three out of five Tests of the England series, and the selectors were willing to give him an extended break before the home Test series against West Indies, which will take place in October. However, his confirmation for the Asia Cup provides a major boost to India’s pace attack and balance in the T20 squad.
5. Tilak Varma In, Shreyas Iyer unlikely
Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, and Shivam Dube are potentially locked in as middle-order batters, but there are a couple of slots still up for grabs. Shreyas Iyer and Tilak Varma are in contention for a middle-order spot, alongside Rinku Singh and Riyan Parag. Varma would be hard to ignore for the selectors, given that he registered two consecutive T20I centuries against South Africa and scored a fifty against England this year.
Tilak is likely to be picked for the Asia Cup, but Shreyas Iyer’s fate hangs in the balance, despite having a brilliant outing in the IPL 2025, amassing 604 runs in 17 matches, and in the Champions Trophy 2025, where he was India’s highest run-getter. His last appearance in T20Is was in March 2023, coming against Australia.
6. Prasidh Krishna over Harshit Rana as the third seamer
Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh are potentially confirmed as the two pace bowling specialists for the Asia Cup. Arshdeep is hard to ignore, as he is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is and a wicket away from completing 100 scalps in the shortest format. However, the toss-up for the third-seamer option is between Prasidh Krishna and Harshit Rana.
It is likely that the selectors to pick Prasidh Krishna over Harshit Rana in the India squad, given that the Karnataka pacer was the Purple Cap winner for being the highest wicket–taker of the IPL 2025, with 25 wickets. Though Harshit Rana played the Champions Trophy 2025, Prasidh Krishna seems to be a more compelling choice for the Asia Cup squad as India looks for an extra wicket-taking option in the pace department.
7. Kuldeep Yadav unlikely for Asia Cup
In the spin bowling options, Varun Chakravarthy is a certainty as he had a brilliant comeback last year and picked 33 wickets in 18 T20Is. Given his incredible comeback to international return, the selectors and team management might hand him the responsibility to lead the spin bowling attack. With selectors likely to pick Bengal spinner, Kuldeep Yadav might be out on the Asia Cup squad.
Instead, the selectors will look to strengthen their batting depth by adding Washington Sundar to the squad because of his all-round ability. Ravi Bishnoi might get picked if the selectors are willing to go with four spinners for the Asia Cup.