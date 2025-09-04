- Home
- Sports
- Abhishek Sharma Birthday: 10 Times India’s Opener Proved He’s Pure Bollywood Material (PHOTOS)
Abhishek Sharma Birthday: 10 Times India’s Opener Proved He’s Pure Bollywood Material (PHOTOS)
Happy Birthday Abhishek Sharma! India’s young opener isn’t just smashing sixes and centuries, he’s also winning hearts with his Bollywood-style charm. As Asia Cup 2025 approaches, here are 10 moments that prove he’s cricket’s silver screen hero.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
The birthday boy with hero looks
Abhishek Sharma, India’s dashing opener, turns a year older today, and cricket fans can’t stop gushing about how he carries the aura of a Bollywood leading man both on and off the pitch.
Here's wishing Abhishek Sharma - a swashbuckling batter and the present No. 1 Batter in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings - a very happy birthday! 👏 🎂#TeamIndia | @IamAbhiSharma4 pic.twitter.com/G7d5FrVIAd
— BCCI (@BCCI) September 4, 2025
Smile straight out of the movies
His boy-next-door smile and effortless charm often make him look less like a cricketer and more like the star of a breezy rom-com waiting to sweep audiences off their feet.
Hero’s entry with the bat
Just like a Bollywood blockbuster begins with a grand entry, Abhishek has announced himself in international cricket with a bang, scoring 535 runs in 17 T20Is at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 193.85.
Centuries with superstar swag
Smashing two T20I hundreds in quick time, Abhishek has shown that he’s not just about style but also the substance of a big-screen superstar who knows how to deliver box-office hits.
Action sequences on the field
Every time he steps out and unleashes his flashing blade, it feels like watching a high-octane Bollywood action sequence — powerful, dramatic, and leaving fans wanting an encore.
135 – his blockbuster script
His top score of 135 wasn’t just about runs, it was about storytelling — building up suspense, exploding with fireworks, and giving the perfect climax like a well-written Bollywood plot.
Instagram-worthy lifestyle
Off the field, Abhishek’s social media is filled with stylish clicks, travel diaries, and candid moments that could easily pass off as movie stills straight from a glossy photoshoot.
Balancing glamour with grit
Much like a Bollywood hero who looks good but also fights hard, Abhishek blends flair with consistency, proving he’s more than just a pretty face with a cricket bat in hand.
Asia Cup as his big-screen release
With India’s campaign beginning on September 10 against UAE, the stage is set for Abhishek to play the leading man in real life — with the world watching his every move.
India vs Pakistan – the ultimate sequel
The clash on September 14 is nothing short of a Bollywood sequel — high stakes, intense drama, and Abhishek Sharma stepping in as the potential box office king of the show.
From cricket star to Bollywood material
As Abhishek celebrates his birthday, one thing is undeniable: whether on the crease or on the screen, he has the looks, the style, and the charisma of pure Bollywood material.