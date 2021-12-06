  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Novak Djokovic enters 350th week as world number 1, eyes Steffi Graf's record

    First Published Dec 6, 2021, 6:55 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Serbia's Novak Djokovic is the reigning world number one in the ATP singles ranking. He will be eyeing the all-time record of Steffi Graf, who held it for 377 weeks.

    Novak Djokovic enters 350th week as world number 1, eyes Steffi Graf's record-ayh

    Reigning world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia has hit a milestone, as he has entered his 350th week as the world number one. He already holds the record of being the world number one for the most number of weeks. It is the first time any male player has hit the 350-week landmark.

    Novak Djokovic enters 350th week as world number 1, eyes Steffi Graf's record-ayh

    Djokovic had earlier finished as the world number one this year for the record seventh time. In the process, he had broken the previous record of legendary former American Pete Sampras, who had done so on six instances. In March this year, the Serbian had surpassed the Swiss legend Roger Federer's record of most number of weeks at the world number one, having held onto it for 310 weeks.

    ALSO READ: Paris Masters 2021 - Novak Djokovic goes past Rafael Nadal to win record 37th Masters title

    Novak Djokovic enters 350th week as world number 1, eyes Steffi Graf's record-ayh

    "It really excites me to walk the path of legends and giants of this sport. To know that I have earned my place among them by following my childhood dream is a beautiful confirmation that when you do things out of love and passion, everything is possible," Djokovic had said back then.

    Novak Djokovic enters 350th week as world number 1, eyes Steffi Graf's record-ayh

    As far as the Serbian's record this year is concerned, he finished 55-7, as he won three Grand Slams this year (Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon). Besides, he also won the Belgrade Open and Paris Masters. His current number one stint began in February last year. He will be eyeing the all-time record of legendary former tennis legend Steffi Graf of Germany, who had held on to the number one ranking for 377 weeks.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs NZ 2021 Mumbai Test Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had

    IND vs NZ 2021, Mumbai Test: Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had

    Ashes 2021-22 England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test Gabba Australia Here's what skipper Joe Root said

    Ashes 2021-22: England's 2019 Headingley hero Ben Stokes to play Brisbane Test? Here's what Joe Root said

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Here's how social media celebrated Virat Kohli and Co's series win

    india vs new zealand Former blackcaps coach Mike Hesson urges Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson to bite the bullet on elbow surgery

    Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson urges Kane Williamson to 'bite the bullet' on elbow surgery

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Mumbai Test report: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, Mumbai Test: Kiwis rattled on Day 4, Virat Kohli and Co win series 1-0

    Recent Stories

    Sad news for all Crime Patrol's fans; Anup Soni's show to go off-air RCB

    Sad news for all Crime Patrol's fans; Anup Soni's show to go off-air

    Has Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera been invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage?

    Has Salman Khan's bodyguard Shera been invited to Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif's marriage?

    IND vs NZ 2021 Mumbai Test Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had

    IND vs NZ 2021, Mumbai Test: Irfan Pathan lauds Virat Kohli as the best Test captain India has ever had

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy to be discussed during team selection meeting-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: Virat Kohli's ODI captaincy to be discussed during team selection meeting

    OMG Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding is a Rs 100 crore blockbluster, HOW? Read this SHOCKING INFO RCB

    OMG Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding is a Rs 100 crore blockbluster, HOW? Read this SHOCKING INFO

    Recent Videos

    former united states president donald trump social media firm truth social raises 1 billion dollars

    Donald Trump’s social media firm TRUTH Social raises $1 billion

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC: KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic doesn't want team to get complacent

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 19): Vazquez, Karuthadathkuni help Kerala Blasters edge past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas desperate for ATKMB to bounce back against JFC (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Marco Pezzaiuoli terms MCFC clash as BFC's one of the best despite loss (WATCH)

    Video Icon