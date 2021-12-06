Novak Djokovic enters 350th week as world number 1, eyes Steffi Graf's record

Serbia's Novak Djokovic is the reigning world number one in the ATP singles ranking. He will be eyeing the all-time record of Steffi Graf, who held it for 377 weeks.

Reigning world number one Novak Djokovic of Serbia has hit a milestone, as he has entered his 350th week as the world number one. He already holds the record of being the world number one for the most number of weeks. It is the first time any male player has hit the 350-week landmark.

Djokovic had earlier finished as the world number one this year for the record seventh time. In the process, he had broken the previous record of legendary former American Pete Sampras, who had done so on six instances. In March this year, the Serbian had surpassed the Swiss legend Roger Federer's record of most number of weeks at the world number one, having held onto it for 310 weeks. ALSO READ: Paris Masters 2021 - Novak Djokovic goes past Rafael Nadal to win record 37th Masters title

"It really excites me to walk the path of legends and giants of this sport. To know that I have earned my place among them by following my childhood dream is a beautiful confirmation that when you do things out of love and passion, everything is possible," Djokovic had said back then.