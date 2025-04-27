Champions League: 3 Key Players Arsenal Need Firing Against PSG
Arsenal face PSG with a Champions League final spot on the line. Here are three players who must step up for Mikel Arteta’s side on Tuesday night.
Bukayo Saka
No player captures Arsenal’s energy quite like Bukayo Saka. The 22-year-old has already notched five goals in seven Champions League appearances this season, including a composed opener against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. His ability to create chances out of thin air will be vital against PSG’s aggressive backline. However, Saka faces a tricky battle. PSG’s Nuno Mendes has already proven he can neutralize elite wingers, frustrating Mohamed Salah earlier in the campaign. Saka’s sharpness in 1v1 situations and his movement off the ball will be crucial if Arsenal want to break through a Paris defense that rarely gives second chances.
William Saliba
William Saliba returns to French soil with a point to prove. After an uncharacteristic error against Crystal Palace midweek, Saliba will need to shake off any doubts quickly. His Champions League numbers, though, tell a reassuring story: five clean sheets in seven appearances. Without Gabriel beside him, Saliba’s task becomes even more important. Facing a PSG attack loaded with speed and flair, including an in-form Ousmane Dembele, Saliba must stay composed. His ability to read the game early, step into passing lanes, and dominate aerial battles could define whether Arsenal survive the night or get overwhelmed.
Declan Rice
Declan Rice has been Arsenal’s midfield general all season, and Tuesday night will demand another captain’s performance. Against Real Madrid, Rice shone: 90% pass accuracy, countless ball recoveries, and two goals when it mattered most. Now, against a PSG midfield known for controlling possession (they limited Liverpool to just 37% on average), Rice’s ability to break up play and launch quick transitions becomes even more critical. If Rice can slow down the tempo when needed and punch holes in PSG’s rhythm, Arsenal will give themselves a real shot at pulling off another upset.