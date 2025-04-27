Image Credit : Getty

No player captures Arsenal’s energy quite like Bukayo Saka. The 22-year-old has already notched five goals in seven Champions League appearances this season, including a composed opener against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. His ability to create chances out of thin air will be vital against PSG’s aggressive backline. However, Saka faces a tricky battle. PSG’s Nuno Mendes has already proven he can neutralize elite wingers, frustrating Mohamed Salah earlier in the campaign. Saka’s sharpness in 1v1 situations and his movement off the ball will be crucial if Arsenal want to break through a Paris defense that rarely gives second chances.