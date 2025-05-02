5 Franchises That Could Move For Giannis Antetokounmpo if he Leaves the Bucks
If Giannis Antetokounmpo requests a trade, these five teams have the best combination of young talent and draft capital to land the two-time MVP. From OKC to Houston, here’s who can make it happen.
1. Houston Rockets
The Rockets are in the best position to make a serious push for Antetokounmpo. In just two years, they’ve turned their rebuild into a contending core, finishing second in the West. But what they still lack is a true, top-tier superstar. Giannis fits perfectly. Houston owns multiple Suns first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029) and has promising young talent like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr.
If the Bucks can walk away with Sengun or Thompson, one of Eason or Smith, and a couple of future Suns picks, it’ll be hard to beat. Ime Udoka’s defensive system, paired with Giannis' mentality, makes this a cultural fit too.
2. New York Knicks
Giannis has always had an interest in New York, and the Knicks now have a playoff-tested team that’s just missing a dominant forward. They went all-in for Mikal Bridges last offseason, but if things fall short in the playoffs again, they could pivot. While their draft capital is mostly gone, they could offer Karl-Anthony Towns or even Jalen Brunson in a package.
The Bucks might consider that if they want to stay competitive rather than rebuild. For the Knicks, it would be a high-risk, high-reward play, but one that finally brings a generational talent to Madison Square Garden.
3. Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder are the most well-positioned team in the league when it comes to assets. They have a deep, young roster, a championship-contending core, and a massive stash of future first-round picks. If OKC falls short in the playoffs, adding Giannis could be the final push toward a dynasty.
A deal could involve Cason Wallace, Nikola Topic, and several picks, or even Jalen Williams if Milwaukee insists. If the Thunder are serious about winning a title in the next 2-3 years, this is the kind of bold move they can afford to make.
4. San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio already has the NBA’s most exciting prospect in Victor Wembanyama, and they’ve added De’Aaron Fox to their backcourt. A Giannis-Wemby-Fox trio would instantly be the most unique big three in the league. The Spurs own multiple Hawks picks, including the unprotected 2027 first, and still have most of their own selections.
While they lack surplus young stars, they could offer someone like Devin Vassell or Stephon Castle with multiple picks. If they’re willing to sacrifice one young asset, this deal becomes real.
5. Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers are always in the mix when a superstar is on the move—sometimes even when they shouldn’t be. Realistically, they don’t have the best offer. A package built around Austin Reaves and one future first-round pick won’t move the needle.
Still, the Lakers have pulled off shocking deals before, and their branding power can’t be ignored. If Giannis signals that he wants LA and only LA, the Bucks may be forced to listen, though it’s their weakest option value-wise.