The Rockets are in the best position to make a serious push for Antetokounmpo. In just two years, they’ve turned their rebuild into a contending core, finishing second in the West. But what they still lack is a true, top-tier superstar. Giannis fits perfectly. Houston owns multiple Suns first-round picks (2025, 2027, 2029) and has promising young talent like Alperen Sengun, Amen Thompson, and Jabari Smith Jr.

If the Bucks can walk away with Sengun or Thompson, one of Eason or Smith, and a couple of future Suns picks, it’ll be hard to beat. Ime Udoka’s defensive system, paired with Giannis' mentality, makes this a cultural fit too.