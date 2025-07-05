Image Credit : stockPhoto

Sachin Tendulkar became the first player in cricket history to score a double hundred in both Tests and ODIs. The milestone in the 50-over format came against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010, making him the first ever to achieve the feat in ODI cricket.

In Tests, he notched up six double centuries over a career spanning 24 years. Tendulkar set the bar for generations to follow, not just by racking up runs, but by doing so in different conditions across the world.