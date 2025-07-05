5 Cricketers Who’ve Scored Double Centuries in Both Tests and ODIs – Four Are Indians
Scoring a double century is a rare feat. But doing it in both Tests and ODIs? Only five players ever have. Here's who made the cut, and who leads the pack.
1. Sachin Tendulkar – The First to Do It in Both Formats
Sachin Tendulkar became the first player in cricket history to score a double hundred in both Tests and ODIs. The milestone in the 50-over format came against South Africa in Gwalior in 2010, making him the first ever to achieve the feat in ODI cricket.
In Tests, he notched up six double centuries over a career spanning 24 years. Tendulkar set the bar for generations to follow, not just by racking up runs, but by doing so in different conditions across the world.
2. Virender Sehwag – India’s Aggressive Trailblazer
Right after Tendulkar came Virender Sehwag, the only Indian with two triple hundreds in Test cricket. Sehwag crossed the 200-run mark six times in the longest format and brought his usual explosiveness to ODIs too.
His only double century in ODIs came in 2011 against West Indies in Indore. The knock was full of boundaries and brought back memories of his dominating style that defined the 2000s for Indian fans.
3. Rohit Sharma – The ODI Record Holder
Rohit Sharma holds the record for the highest individual ODI score – 264 against Sri Lanka in 2014 at Eden Gardens. That was one of his three double tons in ODIs, all coming against quality sides – twice against Sri Lanka and once against Australia.
In Tests, Rohit achieved the landmark once against South Africa in Ranchi in 2019. That innings came when he was new to the opener’s role in red-ball cricket and made an instant impact with a mammoth score.
4. Chris Gayle – The Only Non-Indian in the Club
The hard-hitting Chris Gayle is the only non-Indian in this list. He scored a career-best 333 in a Test against Sri Lanka at Galle and crossed 200 in the longest format three times overall.
Gayle's ODI double hundred came during the 2015 World Cup, when he smashed 215 against Zimbabwe. It remains one of the most iconic innings in World Cup history, filled with towering sixes and brute power.
5. Shubman Gill – The Youngest to Join the List
Shubman Gill joined this elite club in 2023 when he slammed a double hundred against New Zealand in an ODI at Hyderabad. He followed it up with a double ton in Test cricket against England at Edgbaston, becoming the fifth cricketer ever, and the fourth Indian, to achieve the feat.