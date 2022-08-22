Asteroid 2022 QV to Asteroid 2022 QW3: 5 asteroids to fly by Earth on August 22, 23

Asteroids coming close to Earth have been making the headlines recently. NASA's asteroid watch program states four asteroids are scheduled to fly by Earth today, and one tomorrow.



Recently, asteroid near approaches to Earth have been in the news. The asteroid 2022 QV will come within 8.4 million kilometres of Earth on August 22 according to the most recent study, which also states that five asteroids will approach Earth in the near future. In addition to this asteroid, four more space objects will pass near the planet on August 22 and 23. Look at these asteroids that will be near Earth in the upcoming two days.

Asteroid 2022 QV

It will allegedly pass Earth at 22:01 at a distance of 8.44 million kilometres and is known as Asteroid 2022 QV. This NEO, which was discovered relatively recently on August 19, poses no threat to Earth. The 2022 QV will be passing by our planet today at a mind-numbing speed of 79200 kmph (22 kph). However, even at this insane speed, the NEO 2022 QV will return to Earth in August 2030, albeit its orbit would have sent it 2.5 million kilometres farther away.

According to several fascinating measuring scales, the astroid NEO 2022 QV is around the size of two tennis courts or roughly equal in size to the statue of liberty. Its size is estimated to be between 18 and 40 metres.