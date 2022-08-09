Not a setback, ISRO will soon attempt another SSLV flight: Space Commission member

Space Commission member A S Kiran Kumar who was present at the Sriharikota spaceport said all the three stages of ISRO's newest rocket performed well and the primary objectives of the launch vehicle were demonstrated well.

The failure of India's newest rocket to orbit tiny satellites was not a setback and the space agency will soon undertake another launch, according to Space Commission member A S Kiran Kumar. The remark came after the failure of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLVfirst )'s demonstration flight on Sunday to place the earth observation satellite (EOS2) and AzaadiSat, developed by female students from throughout the nation, into the appropriate orbit.

“No, no, no. It is not a setback. We were only marginally short in the end,” Kumar, a former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) told PTI on the sidelines of the Kalaari-Indian Space Association Networking Meet.

The three stages of ISRO's newest rocket functioned admirably, according to Kumar, who was present at the Sriharikota spaceport for the launch on Sunday, and the launch vehicle's key goals were successfully proven. "It's a matter of adjusting certain components, how it functions, and how judgments are made. They'll be trying out the next flight very shortly," he added.

Also Read | ISRO set to make history with maiden SSLV-D1/EOS-2 mission

Because satellites are now getting smaller and the new rocket might help India gain a portion of the small satellite launch industry, Kumar said the SSLV was crucial. "Every stage gave good performances. In the end, we were just slightly short. Instead of a circular orbit of 350 km, the satellites were put into a 350 km x 70 km orbit. Although it is a little error," Kumar noted that it serves as a lesson for comprehension.

According to ISRO scientists, a sensor malfunction prevented the velocity trimming module, the launch vehicle's liquid-powered terminal stage, from igniting. ISRO Chairman S. Somanath had stated on Sunday that a team of experts has been constituted to determine the "particular" issue and carry out a thorough analysis in the coming days.

Also Read | SSLV delivers payload on maiden flight, ISRO examining data loss

SSLV launched the co-passenger satellite AzaadiSAT, an 8U Cubesat weighing around eight kilogrammes, together with the 135-kg EOS-02 into a "very unstable" elliptical orbit. Soon after being sent into orbit, both satellites plummeted into the ocean.

(With PTI Inputs)