Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Earth's days mysteriously getting longer; scientists wonder why

    Over the past few decades, Earth's rotation around its axis which determines how long a day and there has been a steady increase in the length of days would be has been speeding up but the reason for it still remains a mystery.

    Earth s days mysteriously getting longer scientists wonder why gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 2:05 PM IST

    Earth days are abruptly growing longer, and science is yet to offer a concrete explanation for it. Observations made by Atomic clocks and precise astronomical calculations have baffled scientists. That's because this development may have significant effects on our timekeeping as well as other precision technologies that control contemporary life, including GPS. Over the past few decades, Earth's rotation around its axis has been accelerating. This tendency has been shortening our days since it influences how long a day is.  In reality, the planet achieved a record for the shortest day in the last 50 or so years, in June 2022.

    Despite this record, the progressive speedup that began in 2020 has strangely turned into a slowdown. The length of the days is increasing once more right now, although the cause is yet unknown.

    Our clocks show that there are exactly 24 hours in a day, but the time Earth really takes to complete one spin might vary by a very little amount. These changes might happen gradually over millions of years or suddenly in other cases. Even natural disasters like earthquakes and storms can contribute. As it turns out, a day very seldom contains precisely 86,400 seconds.

    Also Read | Earth is rotating faster, completes rotation in less than 24 hours; sets record for shortest day

    Due to friction caused by the tides under the impact of the Moon, Earth's rotation has slowed over millions of years. Each day is lengthened by this process by around 2.3 milliseconds per 100 years. The length of an Earth day was just approximately 19 hours a few billion years ago.

    Another mechanism, which has been operating in the opposite direction for the last 20,000 years, has sped up the rotation of the Earth. Earth's mantle began gradually sliding toward the poles as the last ice age ended as a result of the polar ice sheets melting, which decreased surface pressure.

    Also Read | Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean; video goes viral

    The relationship between the interior and surface of the Earth is also important over decades and longer. The duration of the day can be altered by powerful earthquakes, although usually only slightly. For instance, the magnitude 8.9 Great Thoku Earthquake in Japan in 2011 is thought to have accelerated Earth's rotation by 1.8 microseconds.

    In addition to these significant shifts on a larger scale, weather and climate also have significant effects on Earth's rotation over shorter timescales, resulting in changes in both directions. It's unclear why this alteration occurred, even if back-to-back La Nina incidents have happened before, it may be caused by weather system changes. The ice sheets' melting pace may have accelerated, even if it hasn't significantly changed in previous years.

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 2:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ISRO set to make history with maiden SSLV D1 EOS 2 mission gcw

    ISRO set to make history with maiden SSLV-D1/EOS-2 mission

    Earth is rotating faster completes rotation in less than 24 hours sets record for shortest day gcw

    Earth is rotating faster, completes rotation in less than 24 hours; sets record for shortest day

    Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean video goes viral watch gcw

    Chinese Space rocket debris crashes back to earth over Indian Ocean; video goes viral

    Russia to stay with the International Space Station till 2028 gcw

    Russia to stay with the International Space Station till 2028

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    Russia to exit International Space Station in 2024, build its own

    Recent Stories

    football EPL 2022-23: Is Erik Ten Hag pleased with Cristiano Ronaldo despite Brighton defeat? Man United boss responds snt

    Is Ten Hag pleased with Ronaldo's show despite Brighton defeat? Man United boss responds

    JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rise for general; lowers for other categories - adt

    JEE Main 2022: JEE Advanced cut-off score rises for general; lowers for other categories

    Shocking 5 rare photos of Britney Spears that makes her look unrecognisable drb

    Shocking! 5 rare photos of Britney Spears that makes her look unrecognisable

    JEE Advanced 2022 Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam how to apply more gcw

    JEE Advanced 2022: Know list of documents required to apply for IIT exam, how to apply & more

    CWG 2022, IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur rues trend of mistakes in big final snt

    CWG 2022, IND-W vs AUS-W: Harmanpreet Kaur rues trend of mistakes in big final

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion snt

    India@75: Legend Lala Amarnath, India's first Test centurion

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon