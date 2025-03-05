Cryptocurrency market update (March 5): Bitcoin surges past $87,000, AAVE leads gainers

The recovery was mirrored across the broader crypto market, with major altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) also recording gains.

After experiencing a day of significant losses, Bitcoin (BTC), the world's leading cryptocurrency, regained momentum early Wednesday, surpassing the $87,000 mark. The recovery was mirrored across the broader crypto market, with major altcoins such as Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Ripple (XRP), and Litecoin (LTC) also recording gains. According to CoinMarketCap, the Market Fear & Greed Index stood at 25, indicating prevailing market fear despite the uptrend. Among the top gainers, AAVE led the charts with an impressive 24-hour surge of nearly 22 percent, while dogwifhat (WIF) faced the steepest decline, dropping by nearly 8 percent within the same period. At the time of writing, the global cryptocurrency market cap stood at $2.86 trillion, reflecting a 4.08 percent increase over the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Update Bitcoin rebounded to $87,134.66, registering a 3.82 percent gain in 24 hours. Indian exchanges reported BTC trading at approximately Rs 80.95 lakh. Ethereum (ETH) Price Update Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency, saw a 3.86 percent increase, reaching $2,177.88. In India, ETH was priced at Rs 2.13 lakh. Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Update The popular meme coin DOGE recorded a 3.77 percent rise, trading at $0.1983. In the Indian market, Dogecoin stood at Rs 19.87.

Litecoin (LTC) Price Update Unlike most major cryptocurrencies, Litecoin saw a minor decline of 1.26 percent, trading at $103.41. The Indian market priced LTC at Rs 10,719.37. Ripple (XRP) Price Update XRP surged by 4.83 percent, reaching $2.45. Indian exchanges listed Ripple at Rs 244.28. Solana (SOL) Price Update Solana followed the upward trend, climbing 3.49 percent to reach $142.54. In India, SOL was valued at Rs 14,824.70.

Top crypto gainers (March 5)

As per CoinMarketCap, the top five gainers over the last 24 hours were: Aave (AAVE) - $212.73 (Up 21.24%)

Cardano (ADA) - $0.9308 (Up 14%)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) - $346.16 (Up 12.37%)

Hedera (HBAR) - $0.2493 (Up 11.47%)

Jito (JTO) - $2.38 (Up 8.35%)

Top crypto losers (March 5):

The five biggest losers in the crypto market over the last 24 hours were: dogwifhat (WIF) - $0.5725 (Down 7.23%)

Worldcoin (WLD) - $0.957 (Down 5.78%)

Grass (GRASS) - $2.29 (Down 5.29%)

Maker (MKR) - $1,357.83 (Down 4.42%)

Optimism (OP) - $0.9327 (Down 4.31%)

