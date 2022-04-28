World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: Message, quotes, images to share on the day

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: Celebrated each year on April 28, the day is observed to create awareness regarding safety and health in the workplace. Here are quotes, messages and images that you can share with your family, friends and co-workers on this day.

World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2022: Every year April 28 is observed as World Day for Safety and Health at Work. The day was declared by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to prevent accidents and deaths in the workplace, across the globe. Since employees and workers spend most of their time at the organisation where they work in order to make money, it is important to create awareness regarding their safety and health at work. Therefore, this day is observed. This year’s theme for World Day for Safety and Health at Work has been chosen as: ‘Participation and Social Dialogue in creating a Positive Safety and Health Culture’. Meanwhile, take a look at inspirational quotes and messages along with images that you can share with your co-workers, family and friends, and also use them as WhatsApp and Facebook statuses.

1. Eleanor Everet: Safety is not a gadget, but a state of mind. 2. Captain Scott Kelly: Safety has to be everyone's responsibility… everyone needs to know that they are empowered to speak up if there's an issue. 3. Unknown: No Safety, Know Pain. Know Safety, No Pain.

4. Dan Petersen: Paper doesn’t save people, people save people. 5. Jeff Cooper: Safety is something that happens between your ears, not something you hold in your hands. 6. FS Hughes: Safety brings first aid to the uninjured.

7. Don Brown: An incident is just the tip of the iceberg, a sign of a much larger problem below the surface. 8. Unknow: Accidents hurt, safety doesn't. 9. Unknown: Every accident is a notice that something is wrong with men, methods, or material — investigate — then act.

