Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    World Aids VACCINE Day 2023: Glance at date, history and significance of this event

    First Published May 18, 2023, 7:00 AM IST

    Check the date, history, and significance of World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023, why it is necessary to get this vaccination done, and much more.

    article_image1

    Image: Getty Images

    World AIDS Vaccine Day is celebrated on May 18 every year, also known as H.I.V. Vaccine Knowledge Day. This day aims to raise public awareness about the importance of H.I.V. vaccinations in preventing H.I.V. infection and AIDS.

    The project aims to honour medical professionals, scientists, and volunteers/supporters committed to developing a viable and safe AIDS vaccine. The other emphasizes the necessity of vaccination, a barrier against life-threatening infection. Here's a glance at this day's date, history and significance.

    article_image2

    Image: Getty Images

    Date:

    The inaugural World AIDS Vaccine Day was observed worldwide on May 18, 1998. The idea of World AIDS vaccine day was that of U.S. President Bill Clinton.

    article_image3

    Image: Getty Images

    History:

    The inaugural World AIDS Vaccine Day was inspired by his commencement speech at Morgan State University in 1997 when he highlighted the importance of vaccination in eradicating deadly illness. Clinton emphasized the need to increase the use of science and technology to develop a vaccine to improve people’s ability to fight H.I.V.

    article_image4

    Image: Getty Images

    Significance:

    This day recognizes the contribution of various volunteers, community people, health professionals, and scientists who worked together to develop a safe and effective H.I.V. vaccine.

    article_image5

    Image: Getty Images

    International AIDS funding began to decline, and less than half of persons living with H.I.V./AIDS on the globe had access to antiretroviral medication. This day helped to bring attention to treatment disparities to prevent the spread of the disease.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Daily Horoscope for May 18 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 18, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Leo; difficult day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for May 18 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    World Hypertension Day 2023: things you must understand about high blood pressure (ARB)

    World Hypertension Day 2023: things you must understand about high blood pressure

    Are you suffering from Postpartum? Here are tips to overcome depression RBA

    Are you suffering from Postpartum? Here are tips to overcome depression

    Bhangarh Fort to Writers' Building-10 most haunted places in India to visit MSW

    Bhangarh Fort to Writers' Building-10 most haunted places in India to visit

    Recent Stories

    Daily Horoscope for May 18 2023 Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Scorpio Aquarius Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for May 18, 2023: Good day for Taurus, Leo; difficult day for Gemini

    Numerology Prediction for May 18 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for May 18, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IPL 2023, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals: Liam Livngstone heroics not enough as DC puts PBKS playoff hopes in jeopardy-ayh

    IPL 2023: Liam Livngstone's heroics not enough as DC puts PBKS's playoff hopes in jeopardy

    new york Prince Harry, Meghan's 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi grim reminder of Princess Diana's death snt

    Prince Harry, Meghan's 'near catastrophic' car chase with paparazzi grim reminder of Princess Diana's death

    French Defence giant Safran group opens unit in Kerala anr

    French Defence giant Safran group opens unit in Kerala

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon