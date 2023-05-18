World Aids VACCINE Day 2023: Glance at date, history and significance of this event

Check the date, history, and significance of World AIDS Vaccine Day 2023, why it is necessary to get this vaccination done, and much more.

Image: Getty Images

World AIDS Vaccine Day is celebrated on May 18 every year, also known as H.I.V. Vaccine Knowledge Day. This day aims to raise public awareness about the importance of H.I.V. vaccinations in preventing H.I.V. infection and AIDS. The project aims to honour medical professionals, scientists, and volunteers/supporters committed to developing a viable and safe AIDS vaccine. The other emphasizes the necessity of vaccination, a barrier against life-threatening infection. Here's a glance at this day's date, history and significance.

Image: Getty Images

Date: The inaugural World AIDS Vaccine Day was observed worldwide on May 18, 1998. The idea of World AIDS vaccine day was that of U.S. President Bill Clinton.

Image: Getty Images

History: The inaugural World AIDS Vaccine Day was inspired by his commencement speech at Morgan State University in 1997 when he highlighted the importance of vaccination in eradicating deadly illness. Clinton emphasized the need to increase the use of science and technology to develop a vaccine to improve people’s ability to fight H.I.V.

Image: Getty Images

Significance: This day recognizes the contribution of various volunteers, community people, health professionals, and scientists who worked together to develop a safe and effective H.I.V. vaccine.

Image: Getty Images