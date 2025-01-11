Who owns the Burj Khalifa? Know about World's tallest building

Dubai's Burj Khalifa, an architectural marvel standing at 828 meters with 163 floors, is an iconic structure. But who owns the world's tallest building?

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 11, 2025, 11:31 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 11, 2025, 11:31 AM IST

Burj Khalifa

The name Burj Khalifa comes to mind when you say Dubai. This architectural marvel, which stands at a height of 828 meters, has 163 floors. It is one of the best landmarks in the world. Construction of Burj Khalifa began in 2004 and was completed in 2010. But have you ever wondered who actually owns this amazing structure? Let's find out about the background of the ownership of the tallest building in the world.

article_image2

Burj Khalifa Construction

The true owner of Burj Khalifa is Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties, a renowned real estate development company based in the United Arab Emirates, a visionary leader who played a key role in bringing this ambitious project to life. However, the creation of Burj Khalifa was a joint effort, with three major companies contributing to the construction.

Which companies:

Samsung C&T (South Korea): Renowned for its advanced engineering capabilities, this company played a key role in designing and constructing the tower.
Besix (Belgium): This construction company brought its technical skills and resources to the table.
Arabtec (UAE): One of the leading construction companies in the UAE, Arabtec made a significant contribution to the construction process.

article_image3

Burj Khalifa Visibility

What makes Burj Khalifa even more special is its visibility; On a clear day, it can be seen from 95 kilometers away. This incredible feat of engineering and design stands as a testament to human ingenuity and ambition.

Burj Khalifa has set several world records, including the tallest building, the tallest freestanding structure, the highest number of floors, the highest occupied floor, the highest outdoor observation deck, the elevator with the longest travel distance, and the tallest service elevator.

article_image4

Burj Khalifa Records

Besides being the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa has broken two major records: the tallest structure previously held by the KVLY-TV mast in North Dakota and the tallest freestanding structure replacing Toronto's CN Tower.

Burj Khalifa was designed with sustainability in mind. Every year, it collects 15 million gallons of water, which is managed and used to irrigate the building's plants.

article_image5

Burj Khalifa Symbol

Burj Khalifa is not just a building; it is a symbol of Dubai's rapid progress and a beacon of inspiration to the world. From its towering height to its intricate design, everything about this structure is a reflection of human determination and creativity.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science shk

REVEALED! EYES are indeed 'windows to the soul' but what do they say about you, according to science

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds shk

Wealthy wife, unhappy life? Men are sadder when their wives earn more than them, study finds

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day NTI

World Hindi Day 2025: Know date, history and significance of the day

Planning Your Kumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Planning Your Mahakumbh Mela Trip? Check out these 10 travel and safety tip

Men & women really ARE wired differently: Brain scans show why females are more emotionally aware than males shk

Men & women really ARE wired differently: Brain scans show why females are more emotionally aware than males

Recent Stories

Pongal 2025: Kolam designs to make in your apartments ATG

Pongal 2025: Kolam designs to make in your apartments

New Delhi railway Station: Earnings, passenger stats and other interesting facts gcw

New Delhi Station: Earnings, passenger stats and other facts

THIS pharma stock price soars from manifold; Check returns ATG

THIS pharma stock price soars from manifold; Check returns

'Prophet' who predicted assassination attempt on Trump now warns 10-magnitude earthquake will hit US shk

'Prophet' who predicted assassination attempt on Trump now warns 10-magnitude earthquake will hit US

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman poisoned, buried by in-laws as she married against their wishes 20 years ago shk

Telangana SHOCKER! Woman poisoned, buried by in-laws as she married against their wishes 20 years ago

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon