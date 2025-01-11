Who owns the Burj Khalifa? Know about World's tallest building

Dubai's Burj Khalifa, an architectural marvel standing at 828 meters with 163 floors, is an iconic structure. But who owns the world's tallest building?

Burj Khalifa

The name Burj Khalifa comes to mind when you say Dubai. This architectural marvel, which stands at a height of 828 meters, has 163 floors. It is one of the best landmarks in the world. Construction of Burj Khalifa began in 2004 and was completed in 2010. But have you ever wondered who actually owns this amazing structure? Let's find out about the background of the ownership of the tallest building in the world.

Burj Khalifa Construction

The true owner of Burj Khalifa is Mohamed Alabbar, chairman of Emaar Properties, a renowned real estate development company based in the United Arab Emirates, a visionary leader who played a key role in bringing this ambitious project to life. However, the creation of Burj Khalifa was a joint effort, with three major companies contributing to the construction. Which companies: Samsung C&T (South Korea): Renowned for its advanced engineering capabilities, this company played a key role in designing and constructing the tower.

Besix (Belgium): This construction company brought its technical skills and resources to the table.

Arabtec (UAE): One of the leading construction companies in the UAE, Arabtec made a significant contribution to the construction process.

Burj Khalifa Visibility

What makes Burj Khalifa even more special is its visibility; On a clear day, it can be seen from 95 kilometers away. This incredible feat of engineering and design stands as a testament to human ingenuity and ambition. Burj Khalifa has set several world records, including the tallest building, the tallest freestanding structure, the highest number of floors, the highest occupied floor, the highest outdoor observation deck, the elevator with the longest travel distance, and the tallest service elevator.

Burj Khalifa Records

Besides being the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa has broken two major records: the tallest structure previously held by the KVLY-TV mast in North Dakota and the tallest freestanding structure replacing Toronto's CN Tower. Burj Khalifa was designed with sustainability in mind. Every year, it collects 15 million gallons of water, which is managed and used to irrigate the building's plants.

Burj Khalifa Symbol

Burj Khalifa is not just a building; it is a symbol of Dubai's rapid progress and a beacon of inspiration to the world. From its towering height to its intricate design, everything about this structure is a reflection of human determination and creativity.

