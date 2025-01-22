What should be the ideal time between lunch, dinner for health benefits

Timely meals and sleep play a crucial role in maintaining good health. But what is the ideal time to eat? Especially, what should be the gap between lunch and dinner? Let's find out. Proper meal timing helps improve digestion, energy levels, weight management, and sleep quality. The ideal gap between lunch and dinner varies, but nutritionists generally recommend 5-6 hours


Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 1:20 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 1:20 PM IST



Balanced diet and lifestyle alone aren't enough for good health. Meal timing, often overlooked, plays a key role. A proper gap between lunch and dinner aids digestion, nutrient absorption, and sleep, preventing overeating and balancing sugar levels. Let's explore the benefits





Improved Digestion

A key benefit of planned meal times is improved digestion. The body takes 3-4 hours to digest a meal. A short gap leads to overeating, while a long gap causes acidity. Maintain a proper routine





Sustained Energy

A consistent gap between lunch and dinner helps maintain energy levels, allowing you to perform tasks efficiently.

Weight Control

Timely eating plays a key role in weight management. Consistent meal times prevent overeating, which can lead to weight gain or loss





Better Sleep

Daily diet impacts sleep. Balanced meal times and habits contribute to better sleep. Irregular eating can cause indigestion, affecting sleep quality.

Ideal Timing

An ideal lunch/dinner routine varies. 9-to-5 workers should have lunch between 12-1 pm, with a 5-6 hour gap before dinner (6-7 pm)





This doesn't apply to athletes or active individuals who need shorter meal gaps and frequent, smaller meals. Those with diabetes or other health issues should consult health professionals

