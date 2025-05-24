Protein-rich foods require more energy to digest, increasing metabolic rate and reducing cravings.
Drinking cold water temporarily boosts metabolism as the body works to warm it up, aiding calorie burn.
Poor sleep disrupts hormones, slowing metabolism and making it harder to lose weight.
Lifting weights builds muscle, which burns more calories at rest compared to fat.
Green tea and caffeine help increase metabolic rate and enhance fat oxidation.
Avoid prolonged sitting—walk, stretch, or stand up frequently to keep your metabolism active.
Chronic stress and extreme dieting slow metabolism, making sustainable habits the key to long-term fat loss.
