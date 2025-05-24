English

Weight Loss Guide: 7 Tips to Boost Metabolism

lifestyle May 24 2025
Author: Meghana Tatiparthy Image Credits:Freepik
English

Eat More Protein

Protein-rich foods require more energy to digest, increasing metabolic rate and reducing cravings.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Stay Hydrated with Cold Water

Drinking cold water temporarily boosts metabolism as the body works to warm it up, aiding calorie burn.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Get Enough Sleep

Poor sleep disrupts hormones, slowing metabolism and making it harder to lose weight.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Strength Training & Muscle Building

Lifting weights builds muscle, which burns more calories at rest compared to fat.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Drink Green Tea or Coffee

Green tea and caffeine help increase metabolic rate and enhance fat oxidation.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Move More Throughout the Day

Avoid prolonged sitting—walk, stretch, or stand up frequently to keep your metabolism active.

Image credits: Freepik
English

Manage Stress & Avoid Crash Diets

Chronic stress and extreme dieting slow metabolism, making sustainable habits the key to long-term fat loss.

Image credits: Freepik

8 Classic Vidya Balan Saree Looks for Office Meetings

Alia Bhatt Bun Hairstyles: Recreate Her Iconic Looks

Ashika Ranganath's 8 Sleeveless Blouse Designs

Sadhguru's 9 tips for a happy and lasting marriage