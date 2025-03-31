user
WARNING! Why tight underwear is a big no-no for your health?

Wearing tight underwear can lead to various health problems, including poor blood circulation, genital infections, and skin irritation. Experts recommend wearing loose-fitting cotton underwear and avoiding wearing them at night to maintain good health.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

Some of us have a habit of wearing tight underwear. But this habit is not good for health. Experts say that it is good for health to wear underwear with good ventilation instead of wearing it tightly. Well, now let's know about the health problems caused by wearing tight underwear in this post.

article_image2

Why shouldn't underwear be worn tightly?

Blood circulation will be affected : Wearing tight underwear affects blood circulation in the body.

Damage to the genital area : Wearing tight underwear increases the chances of urinary tract infections, yeast and other infections in the genital area.

Skin problem : Wearing tight underwear can cause friction, irritation, redness, itching, rashes, etc. on the skin.

Don't wear a bra tightly! If women wear tight bras, blood circulation will be blocked, resulting in less oxygen and nutrients to the cells.


article_image3

Problem for men : If men wear tight underwear, sperm production and its quality will be affected.

Heartburn : Wearing tight underwear can sometimes cause heartburn as the abdominal area is tightened.

Don't wear it at night! Generally, experts say that you should not wear it while sleeping at night. Especially if you wear tight underwear while sleeping, there is a high chance of skin irritation and sores.

Breast cancer: Experts say that if women wear tight bras for a long time, there is a higher chance of getting breast cancer.

article_image4

The right solution for wearing underwear:

1. Always wear cotton underwear. That is what has the property of absorbing moisture.

2. It is better to wear underwear that is slightly larger than your size.

3. Underwear must be changed once a day. Otherwise, there is a high chance of getting an infection from bacteria.

4. Avoid wearing underwear for long periods of time. It is also good to avoid shape wear.

5. Never wear underwear while sleeping. If you want to wear it, it is best to wear loose underwear.

Note : Keep these things in mind when wearing underwear from now on and protect your health.

