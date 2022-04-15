Skin care: Why cleansing, toning and moisturizing you skin daily is a must

Your lifestyle may need some necessary tweaks too. Some simple skin-care and beauty tips that promise natural healing could be a good way forward.

A good skin is not a result of an overnight miracle. You need to work on it everyday, to see the results you have always wanted. It is a result of a combination of various factors. Diet, being one. You cannot binge on fries everyday and not expect that to show on your skin.

Three-Step Daily Skin Care Routine: The first step is to ditch cleansers entirely. Sounds counter intuitive and wrong. But the key word here is OCM or the Oil Cleansing Method. The science behind this method is that oil has no pH level, because it's insoluble in water and therefore, it doesn't affect the pH level of your skin. The fact that it's insoluble in water is why it makes for a good cleanser – oil is lipophilic or simply, oil dissolves in oil. When you use oil depending on your skin type to cleanse your face, you dislodge the dirt that clogs your pores and wipe it away without removing the sebum from your sebaceous glands and the acid mantle that protects your skin.

The second step is to make toners your best friend. They are like the acid mantle of our skin -slightly acidic. Alcohol free Witch Hazel is the basis of most toners. It has a pH of 3, but a 1:1 solution of witch hazel and hydrosol has a pH of 5. The benefit of using toner many times a day is that it not only cleanses your face but also supports its pH balance.

The third step is to get into a routine for cleansing, toning, and moisturizing. You should only cleanse in the morning when you wake up, and to get your makeup off in the afternoon or evening. If you do it more than that, regular wiping can dry out your skin. Tone several times a day, and moisturize later, but not at night, so that your skin can breathe.