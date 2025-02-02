Want smooth, glowing skin? Here are the best homemade face packs to try

Achieve glowing skin with natural DIY face packs. Learn tips for radiant skin amidst a busy routine. Combat acne and blackheads with home remedies.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 2, 2025, 3:31 PM IST

Hydration is essential for healthy skin. Fruits and vegetables enhance skin radiance. Many people struggle with acne and blackheads, preventing a glowing complexion. Avoid chemical products and opt for natural ones. Ice cubes, steam baths, moisturizers, and sunscreen are beneficial. Avoid soap; use face wash or natural products. Moong dal, kasturi turmeric, aloe vera, and glycerin aid skincare. Learn how to achieve radiant and hydrated skin naturally.

article_image2

Skincare Tips

  1. Drink 2-3 liters of water daily for glowing skin.
  2. Keep skin hydrated.
  3. Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet for healthy skin.
  4. Water-rich fruits and vegetables promote radiant skin.
  5. Avoid chemical products on skin as much as possible. Natural products prevent side effects.
article_image3
  1. Daily ice cube massages reduce blackheads and acne scars.
  2. Wash your face thoroughly after waking up and before bed.
  3. Steam baths open pores and remove dirt. Scrubbing with tomato and sugar brightens the face.
  4. Use a suitable moisturizer for your skin type, as advised by a doctor. Always apply sunscreen before going out.
  5. Wash your face with clean water every time you come from outside.
  6. Avoid using soap on your face. Use face wash or natural products instead.
article_image4

Face Packs for Glowing Skin

  • Grind moong dal and kasturi turmeric, mix with yogurt, and apply to reduce acne.
  • Massage aloe vera leaf on your face for 5 minutes for hydrated, glowing skin.
  • Mix glycerin, potato juice, and rose water, apply, and wash off after 20 minutes. Use twice a week for radiant skin.
