Walking for weight loss: How many steps per day?

Walking is a common exercise, but how much walking is needed for weight loss? This article explores the number of steps and kilometres required daily to effectively lose weight through walking.

Many struggle with weight loss due to factors like unhealthy eating habits and lack of exercise. While walking is a popular method for weight loss, the question is: how much walking is sufficient?

Many believe that strict dieting or joining a gym are the only ways to lose weight. However, experts suggest that regular walking can be a more effective and easier alternative. The key is finding the optimal duration for walking.

Benefits of Winter Walking

Walking is a low-impact exercise that reduces stress on the body. Regular walking boosts energy levels and makes weight loss more sustainable.

Consistency is key for weight loss through walking. Following specific guidelines on walking duration is essential for effective results.

Walking at least 10,000 steps a day, or about 30-40 minutes, can aid in weight loss. Gradually increasing your steps to 12,000-15,000 can further enhance weight loss and improve fitness levels.

