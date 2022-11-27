Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Turtlenecks to leather jackets, 5 must-haves in your winter wardrobe

    First Published Nov 27, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    During winter, we all want to dress up all cosy and warm. It is also the best time to upgrade your closet. Right from denim jackets to stylish hoodies. Here are some trendy winter clothes you must have. 
     

    Winter is here, and it is a great time to dress up in cosy, warm sweatshirts, hoodies, and wonderfully soft sweaters. Winter has unique magic. The chills excite you, and foggy mornings, enchanting evenings, and starry nights are perfect. A few products are a must to stay warm and appear attractive while preparing for the weather. It's time to stock your closet with many staples that can be paired to create stylish, cosy, and valuable outfits as winter approaches. Here are some trendiest winter clothes you must have in your winter wardrobe. 

    Leather jacket:  Leather jacket is one of the most adaptable clothing anyone should own. You can wear them in many ways and with almost anything. If the weather gets cold, wrap up in a roll-neck or hoodie or keep it casual by wearing a t-shirt underneath. Anyone will look excellent in this timeless and traditional style.

    Denim jackets: They look great and are also comfortable to wear during winter. Jackets and jeans made of denim both look fantastic. The jacket seems lovelily layered with T-shirts. Timeless and adaptable, this outerwear makes a great layer to finish an outfit.

    Oversized hoodies: The oversized sweatshirt hoodie makes your legs look longer. A relaxed hip-hop style will be accessible to you. The increased air circulation and flexibility of movement that the hoodie gives are the obvious advantages. An oversized hoodie will keep you warm and make you look stylish. 

     

    Turtleneck: Turtlenecks are soft and more flexible. Making them more comfortable while can maintain a polished appearance. Though they have a casual look, they can appear a little formal. They are, therefore, an excellent choice for the man who wishes to project a stylish but laid-back appearance.

    Trench coat: Choosing a timeless trench coat can always step up your fashion game. This layer will keep you warm when it is cold outdoors and perfectly complement a fashionable ensemble. These designs come in various neutral tones, making it simple to match them with essential items like a roll-neck or button-down shirt.

