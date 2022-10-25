Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Trying to save your marriage? Here are some tips you can try to overcome a troubled relationship

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 6:41 PM IST

    Is there something in your mind that keeps telling you that there is something wrong in your relationship? A troubled marriage doesn't mean it is the end of your marriage. Acknowledging them before it's too late can actually save it. If your marriage is important to you, you should not wait for a long time; instead, you should find solutions to fix it. 

    Maintaining a happy marriage takes a lot of work, unlike holiday love stories in Bollywood movies, where everything is cleared after one or two disagreements. However, it can be easy. It's understandable why managing partner difficulties land at the bottom of your priority list when dealing with the daily grind of commitments and strained nerves. Just addressing the duties of everyday life—work, family, kids, friends, neighbours, and many of us are just exhausted. It's simpler to postpone dealing with your close relationship or any intimacy troubles, especially during the time you are trying for a baby. But here are some tips you can use to steer your troubled marriage.

    Practice taking a 3-day weekend: Marriage couples require some time apart from each other, just like any other arrangement. Although you did not intend to end your relationship, the time you spend apart can help you concentrate on your requirements as separate people. The separation offers time to consider how you can strengthen your relationship and yourself while you are not with each other. 

    Show gratitude: It is essential to show gratitude in your relationship. Expressing some gratitude for what your partner has achieved or is currently working on something is a constant reminder to them of your support. Before you head to bed, you should thank each other in writing or verbally.

    Problems are resolved by saying "us": When you are in a marriage, you should never forget that you are doing everything together, including resolving problems. As a result, when issues occur, you might want to start the conversation with the pronoun "us." This pronoun is a reminder that the problem arose from the two of you and can be fixed by your cooperative efforts. Using the pronoun "me" could make things worse because it implies that everyone is to blame for what has happened.

