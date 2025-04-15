Walking to lose weight:

Walking at least two to three kilometers a day will give good results. The body gains tolerance when walking continuously. This allows you to walk faster and more actively. If you make it a habit to walk briskly for 30 minutes every day, your metabolism will increase. This will help in weight loss. If you get used to walking 2 to 3 km in the beginning, the body gets the energy to walk up to 5 to 7 km over time.