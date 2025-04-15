Trying to lose weight? This is exactly how many steps you need
Walking is a simple yet effective cardio exercise for weight loss. Aim for at least 30 minutes of brisk walking daily, gradually increasing distance to 5-7 kilometers to boost metabolism and burn fat.
How Many Steps One Should Walk to Reduce Excess Body Fat?
Walking is a simple cardio exercise that can be done anywhere, anytime. No equipment is needed for this exercise. Walking for at least 30 minutes a day helps maintain overall health. But there is confusion about how far people who walk to lose weight should walk. In this post, let's see how far you should walk to lose weight.
Walking to lose weight:
Walking at least two to three kilometers a day will give good results. The body gains tolerance when walking continuously. This allows you to walk faster and more actively. If you make it a habit to walk briskly for 30 minutes every day, your metabolism will increase. This will help in weight loss. If you get used to walking 2 to 3 km in the beginning, the body gets the energy to walk up to 5 to 7 km over time.
How far to walk?
If you walk 5 to 7 kilometers a day, you will have walked almost 7000 to 10 thousand steps. 10 steps is equal to walking 8 km. But it is difficult for everyone to achieve this goal. So walk briskly for 30 to 45 minutes every day.
Information in the study!
Recent studies show that walking 7,000 to 8,000 steps a day improves heart health and mood. The risk of chronic diseases like high blood pressure and diabetes is reduced.
Walking daily also reduces the risk of diseases like osteoporosis. Walking helps to lose weight and strengthen muscles. Improves mental health by releasing endorphins.