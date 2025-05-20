Trying to lose weight? Avoid THESE 5 common dietary mistakes
Trying to lose weight? Be mindful of what you eat. Avoid certain foods and combinations that can hinder your progress and even lead to weight gain.
| Published : May 20 2025, 05:53 PM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
15
Image Credit : Google
White Rice and Ghee/Oil:
Trying to lose weight? Be mindful of what you eat. Avoid certain foods and combinations that can hinder your progress and even lead to weight gain.
White rice has a high glycemic index, rapidly raising blood sugar. Adding ghee or oil increases calories and can destabilize blood sugar, leading to increased hunger and overeating.
25
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Fried Foods and Sauces:
Fried foods are calorie-dense due to high oil content. Adding creamy sauces or ketchup further increases calories and unhealthy fats and sugars, harming overall health.
35
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Pizza and Processed Meats:
Pizza, especially with processed meats like pepperoni, is high in calories, saturated fat, and sodium. This combination can lead to weight gain and negatively impact heart health.
45
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Pasta and Creamy Sauces:
Pasta, particularly white pasta, is high in carbohydrates. Creamy sauces add significant calories and saturated fats, contributing to weight gain and potentially raising cholesterol levels.
55
Image Credit : stockPhoto
Milk and Bananas:
While healthy individually, combining milk and bananas, especially when trying to lose weight, can add excess calories, particularly if sugar is added to the milk.
Top Stories