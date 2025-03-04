Tirupati to Kedarnath: Top 10 must-visit temples in India

India is home to countless temples, each with its own unique history, architecture, and spiritual significance. Visiting a temple offers spiritual peace, positivity, and a deeper connection to faith. It is also a place to experience rich traditions, architecture, and cultural heritage. 
 

article_image1
Published: Mar 4, 2025, 1:25 PM IST

Image by Bishnu Sarangi - Pixabay

1. Somnath Temple (Gujarat) 

An ancient and historically significant Shiva temple, believed to be the first among the 12 Jyotirlingas.  
 

budget 2025
article_image2

Photo by Yash Choudhary- pexels

2. Kashi Vishwanath Temple (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)  

One of the most sacred temples dedicated to Lord Shiva, located on the banks of the Ganges in the holy city of Varanasi.  

 

article_image3

Photo by Saurav Kundu🇮🇳

3. Vaishno Devi Temple (Jammu & Kashmir)  

A revered shrine dedicated to Goddess Vaishno Devi, attracting millions of devotees who undertake a trek to seek her blessings.  

article_image4

Photo by Puneet Sharma

4.Jagannath Temple (Puri, Odisha)

Famous for the annual Rath Yatra, this temple is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu.  

article_image5

Photo by Nav Photography

5. Golden Temple (Amritsar, Punjab)

The holiest Sikh shrine, known for its golden façade, spiritual atmosphere, and the world’s largest free community kitchen (langar).  
 

article_image6

Photo by Alok Kumar

6. Kedarnath Temple (Uttarakhand) 

A revered pilgrimage site and part of the Char Dham Yatra, situated in the Himalayas and dedicated to Lord Shiva.  
 

article_image7

Photo by Aadhithyan Pandian

7. Brihadeeswarar Temple (Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu) 

A UNESCO World Heritage Site and an architectural masterpiece built by the Chola dynasty, dedicated to Lord Shiva.  

article_image8

Image by Prasanna Devadas from Pixabay

8. Meenakshi Temple (Madurai, Tamil Nadu) 

A stunning architectural marvel dedicated to Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar, known for its intricate carvings and towering gopurams.  
 

article_image9

Image Credits: Getty- stock image

9. Tirupati Balaji Temple (Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh) 
 
One of the richest and most visited temples in the world, dedicated to Lord Venkateswara and attracting millions of devotees annually.  
 

article_image10

Image by Ganapathi Brahm

10. Badrinath Temple (Uttarakhand)

Dedicated to Lord Vishnu, this temple is another important stop in the Char Dham circuit and is surrounded by the breathtaking Himalayas.  
 

