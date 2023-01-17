Three curd-based face masks to restore moisture in your skin

Many people aren’t aware that curd is also great for the skin. It is true that using curd in unexpected and fun ways can help people repair and rejuvenate their skin and remove marks.

Image: Pexels and Freepik

Having curd is so helpful to your health in our daily regime. It has loads of nutrients required by the body to function in the daily grind. Apart from eating curd, even applying curd-based face masks daily or twice a week can work wonders for the skin. Dahi, also known as curd, can help youth and people to rejuvenate their skin and remove dark spots. Here is how you can use curd to improve your skin in the context of using three curd-based face masks used in the winter season to improve the quality of face skin and make your skin more hydrated and glowing in cold months. ALSO READ: Spotted: Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora, Kartik Aaryan, Pashmina Roshan, and other celebrities

Image: Pexels

1. Curd and Honey mask: Bleaching elements that are omnipresent in curd and honey help remove free radicals, dead skin cells, and pigmentation from the skin. Even the stubborn problem of dark spots, and fine lines can get dealt with using a honey and curd face mask which is easy to make and apply in your daily life before sleeping. Mix one tablespoon of honey and lemon juice with two tablespoons of curd and apply it on your face. Apply this mask on your face and let it be for fifteen minutes, followed by washing your face with clean water.

Image: Pexels

2. Curd and Lemon mask: Curd and lemon juice face mask is rich in Vitamin, which helps in clearing spots and adds a natural glow to your facial skin. Only two teaspoons of curd with half a teaspoon of lemon juice are the required ingredients for this mask. Once done with making, gently apply it on your face and let it be on your face for ten to fifteen minutes. After fifteen minutes, wash your face. Put this mask at least twice a week to have excellent results for your face skin improvement.

Image: Freepik