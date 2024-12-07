THIS place in Andhra Pradesh is known as the Kashmir of South India

Yes, you read that right. South India also has its own mini Kashmir. It can be said that this is the only place in South India where it snows

Who doesn't love Kashmir? There are also those who want to go there at least once in their life. But.. they think our budget is not enough to go to Kashmir. Such people can visit Kashmir, which is also in our South. Yes, you read that right. We also have a mini Kashmir in South India. It can be said that this is the only place in South India where it snows. It is none other than Lambasingi. It is also called the Kashmir of Andhra Pradesh

Lambasingi is a quiet little village. Temperatures here are very low. This area is filled with fog. Hill stations in North India are very cold. However.. compared to the temperatures there.. it may not be so cold here. But.. this area is very beautiful to look at

Does it snow? Although Lambasingi does not experience snowfall in the traditional sense, this village is known for its cold winters. During the peak winter months, usually December and January, the temperature drops to 0 degrees Celsius or slightly below. Due to the significant drop in temperature, frost is clearly visible on the ground and on trees. Although it is not the powdery snow you find in Kashmir or Himachal Pradesh, the snow-covered landscape makes Lambasingi enchanting

How cold does Lambasingi get? The climate of Lambasingi is in stark contrast to the generally warm climate of Andhra Pradesh. Winter temperatures typically range between 0 degrees Celsius and 5 degrees Celsius. On the coldest nights, the temperature sometimes drops below freezing. Even when it is not winter, Lambasingi has a cool temperature ranging from 15 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius

If you want to see what Lambasingi is like at its coldest, plan a visit between November and January. There is always dense fog and crisp air in the early morning. For those who prefer mild weather, the summer months are equally enjoyable

